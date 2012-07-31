(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco de Sabadell's
(Sabadell) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB', Short-term
IDR to 'B' from 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb'.
Simultaneously, Fitch has removed Sabadell's IDRs and VR from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The agency has affirmed Sabadell's Support Rating of '3' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+'. The Outlook on Sabadell's Long-term IDR is
Stable because it is based on its standalone strength (ie, its VR).
The rating actions complete a ratings review by Fitch and follow the
formalisation of Sabadell's acquisition of Banco CAM S.A.U. (Banco CAM) on 1
June 2012 upon receiving European Commission approval of the transaction. The
transaction included a EUR21bn asset protection scheme (APS), net of reserves,
covering around one-third of Banco CAM's assets and a EUR5.2bn capital
injection, both granted by Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD). Under the APS,
the FGD covers 80% of losses that arise, with Sabadell absorbing the remaining
20%.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
The downgrades of Sabadell's IDRs and VR reflect the heightened risks to the
bank's financial profile arising from the prolonged recession and real estate
crisis in Spain and weakened counterparty/investor confidence in Spain and its
banking sector. While Sabadell has a good track record of integrating banks,
Fitch believes that turning around Banco CAM's franchise will be challenging in
such a difficult climate, given its size and particularly as its deposit
franchise deteriorated following its intervention by Spain's Fund for Orderly
Bank Restructuring.
Most of the downside risk relating to Banco CAM's poorest quality assets is
covered by the APS, while existing reserves held against the stock of group
impaired loans are considered by Fitch to be above average for the sector and,
at 85% as of end-June 2012, likely to be sufficient. Fitch's concerns therefore
relate to the impact of Spain's recession and property crisis on the group's
performing loans not covered by the Banco CAM APS and to the additional risks to
earnings arising for example from the need to deleverage and compete for
deposits.
Fitch acknowledges that Sabadell has been able to increase retail funding in
recent years. However, the funding challenges it is currently facing, like many
other Spanish banks, arise from intense deposit competition in Spain, a tough
deleveraging environment and Fitch's expectation that access to public debt
markets is likely to remain weak or at best volatile. Sabadell has quite a high
level of wholesale funding and asset encumbrance. The group's central bank
funding (equivalent to 14% of total assets) is in part a legacy of
pre-acquisition deposit withdrawals from Banco CAM. Fitch estimates that around
EUR14bn of its central bank funding is used for carry trade purposes, acting as
a useful prop - albeit only temporary - to margins.
Fitch considers the group's unencumbered liquid assets to represent a moderate
buffer against unexpected liquidity shocks. Nonetheless, they are sufficient to
cover the bank's short-term wholesale funds. The structure of the APS (not
pre-funded) also acts as a source of future liquidity when losses are
recognised.
Sabadell's VR also considers an enlarged retail franchise, lower single-name
risk concentration and higher loss-absorption capacity due to the benefits of
the APS and the FGD capital injection. Sabadell's Fitch core capital/weighted
risks ratio, which excludes mandatory convertible bonds, was low at below 7% at
end-H112. It will imminently benefit from the exchange of up to EUR1.6bn of
Banco CAM upper Tier 2 and preferred stock into equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Sabadell's VR is still sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper
recessionary environment in Spain than currently assumed and/or a failure to
rebalance its funding mix towards retail sources. It could be downgraded if, for
example, credit losses, in particular from non-APS risks, exceed Fitch's
expectations and/or due to unforeseen problems in the integration process or an
unanticipated liquidity shock.
Conversely, a stabilisation in the asset quality outlook, most likely arising
from an improvement in Spain's economic prospects and/or a material rebalancing
of the bank's funding mix and strengthening of its liquidity buffers could lead
to Sabadell's VR being upgraded. This would also trigger an upgrade of the
bank's IDRs.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmation of Sabadell's Support Rating and SRF reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is a moderate probability of long-term sovereign support being
available to the enlarged bank, if needed. In the near term, Sabadell is
technically eligible to benefit from the EUR100bn banking sector support package
for Spanish banks, should it be needed. However, as well as introducing
legislation to enforce losses onto subordinated debt and preferred stock of
banks that need public aid, by end-August the Spanish authorities are also
required to introduce legislation to strengthen the bank resolution framework.
The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign rating or to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity of
the authorities to support the bank. A downgrade of Sabadell's SRF would only
trigger a downgrade of its Long-term IDR if the bank's VR was also downgraded.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Banco CAM is now a 100%-owned bank subsidiary of Sabadell and is fully
consolidated into the group accounts. Its IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
those of Sabadell, because i) Fitch considers it a core subsidiary of the group
and ii) it will be legally merged with Sabadell in Q412 at which point it will
cease to exist as a legal entity.
Because Fitch believes Banco CAM can no longer be viewed meaningfully as a
standalone entity, its VR of 'f' and SRF of 'BB+' have been affirmed, removed
from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and withdrawn as a result of the corporate
reorganisation. Until Banco CAM ceases to exist, its IDRs are sensitive to the
same factors that might drive a change in Sabadell's IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and preferred stock issued by Sabadell and Sabadell
International Equity Limited are notched down from Sabadell's VR of 'bb+', in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in Sabadell's VR.
Banco CAM's Upper Tier 2 instruments and preferred stock are still not
performing but have been upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC' and 'CCC' from 'C',
respectively, reflecting a higher likelihood of coupons being resumed on these
instruments post-merger.
STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings of the state-guaranteed debt issued by Sabadell and Banco CAM are in
line with the Long-term IDR of Spain ('BBB'/Negative) and are thus sensitive to
any change in this rating
Sabadell, with assets of EUR167bn at end-H112, is Spain's fifth-largest banking
group. It focuses on retail banking for SMEs and individuals and has a market
share of domestic assets of around 6%. It has a good presence in Spain's
Mediterranean area, namely Catalonia, Balearics, Valencia and Murcia; as well as
in the northern regions of Asturias and the Basque Country.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco de Sabadell:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP
Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from
RWN
Senior unsecured short-term debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-'; removed from RWN
Preferred stock: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; removed from RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Sabadell International Equity Ltd:
Preferred stock: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; removed from RWN
Banco CAM:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f'; removed from RWP; rating withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP; rating withdrawn
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP
Commercial paper and senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'B'; removed
from RWP
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE)
Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC'
Preferred Stock: upgraded to 'CCC' from 'C'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)