(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We anticipate that Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank's asset quality
could weaken over the next 12-24 months.
-- In our view, the bank's provisioning remains low and its capacity to
absorb possible losses through earnings is modest. We also expect problems
loans to remain high in the near future.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Kazkommertsbank to negative
from stable and affirming our 'B+/B' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if asset
quality deteriorated further and provisioning levels did not improve, leading
us to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from
"moderate".
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank (JSC) (KKB) to negative from stable. The 'B+'
long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our anticipation that KKB's asset quality could
weaken, notably if loan provisions remain low, reducing the capacity of the
bank's earnings to absorb losses. KKB's high exposure to the risky real estate
and construction sector weighs on our opinion of asset quality. In our view,
before the economic crisis started in 2008, KKB demonstrated a higher risk
appetite and weaker risk management practices than many of its Kazakh peers.
Growth of new business has slowed in recent years, meaning that the bank's
loan portfolio largely comprises loans originated before the crisis.
Furthermore, loan repayment and recovery in Kazakhstan is weak in our view.
KKB's asset quality has deteriorated sharply since 2008, although at a slower
pace in the first half 2012. According to regulatory data, loans more than 90
days overdue increased to 24.3% of total loans--about Kazakhstani tenge (KZT)
576 billion ($3.8 billion)--as of July 1, 2012, from 23.2% (KZT557 billion) at
year-end 2011 and 19.3% (KZT453 billion) in 2010. This compares poorly with
18.8% for Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/B) and 8.3% for JSC Bank
CenterCredit (B+/Stable/B), as well as other rated midsize Kazakh banks. We
believe KKB's nonperforming loans may increase further over the coming years,
especially if the bank classifies some exposures secured by land as
problematic.
KKB has a high concentration of lending in the high-risk real estate and
construction sector, which was significantly affected by the economic crisis.
Real estate prices have dropped by about 50% from their peak at midyear 2008
and market activity is now quite weak. At year-end 2011, 45% of KKB's loans
were in housing construction, commercial real estate construction, and real
estate, which compares with 24% for the system. We note that the value of land
and property the bank holds as collateral has fallen substantially since 2008
and a further decline is possible. This would put additional pressure on the
bank's asset quality.
We also note that 54% of the loan book was denominated in foreign currency at
year-end 2011, which exceeds the system average of 44% and might increase
KKB's credit risk in the event of unfavorable exchange rate movements.
Consequently, we regard KKB's current provisioning of 24% of the loan
portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2011, as low. In our view, there is a risk that
provisions will be insufficient to cover the possible further deterioration of
asset quality.
In line with our view of weak earnings prospects for KKB, we have revised our
assessment of its capital and earnings downward to "moderate" from "adequate".
Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank at year-end 2011 was 5.9%,
before diversification adjustments, and we project it to remain in the range
of 5.5%-6.5% over the next 12-24 months. However, despite the revised
assessment, capital remains a neutral rating factor, given the bank's 'bb-'
anchor. Currently, the bank meets all regulatory requirements regarding
capital adequacy.
In our view, KKB suffers from weak earnings capacity, due to depressed margins
and the continuously poor performance of the loan portfolio. KKB reported a
return on assets of 0.87% in 2011, which compares poorly with that of other
rated nonrestructured Kazakh banks. It also reported a pretax profit of
KZT31.2 million (about $211,000), reflecting a further decline in preprovision
earnings, and a KZT66.1 million loan impairment charge (2.4% of average gross
loans). However, given the declining capacity of earnings to absorb losses, we
see a risk that a future rise in provisioning could meaningfully erode the
bank's capital base.
We have revised our assessment of the bank's funding to "average" from "below
average," which in our view balances the supportive role of deposits from
state-owned companies with weaker factors, such as deposit concentrations and
the bank's loans-to-deposits ratio of 142% at year-end 2011, which is weaker
than the system average. By contrast, we have revised our assessment of the
liquidity position to "moderate" from "adequate," reflecting our view that it
has tightened. At the end of 2011, liquid assets accounted for about 10% of
KKB's total assets and the three-month maturity gap equaled 100% of the bank's
capital.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if KKB's asset
quality deteriorated further and provisioning levels did not improve, leading
us to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from
"moderate".
We could also downgrade the bank if pressure on capital intensified, with the
projected RAC ratio moving to lower than 5%. This may occur if the projected
earnings buffer turned negative or the funding and liquidity position
deteriorated significantly.
We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the bank's asset quality
stabilized, notably through more conservative provisioning. A positive rating
action may also follow if the shareholders were to provide additional capital,
substantially strengthening the bank's loss-absorption capacity.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B B+/Stable/B
SACP b- b-
Anchor bb- bb-
Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Funding Average Below Average
and Liquidity and Moderate (-1) and Adequate (-1)
Support +2 +2
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support +2 +2
Additional Factors 0 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)