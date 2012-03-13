March 13 - Premier Foods' announcement on Monday that it has received unanimous consent for its refinancing scheme resolves one of the key concerns that Fitch had at the time of the last downgrade to 'B+' with a Negative Outlook on 19 January. However, while the announcement is a positive credit development, certain challenges remain that prevent us from stabilising the rating outlook in the near-term. We believe management still faces strong operating challenges and needs to show it can meet deleveraging targets before we consider changing the rating outlook back to Stable. Premier Foods must overcome pricing pressure and weak UK consumer sentiment this year as it embarks on a planned brand investment programme. As mentioned in our 2 March commentary Winners and Losers Emerging in European Packaged Food, brands that maintain a steady pace of advertising and innovation through the downturn typically show positive organic revenue growth and market share improvements. Premier Foods therefore needs to demonstrate the relevance of its product ranges to retailers and consumers alike and that sustained pricing and negotiation power towards the major supermarkets can translate into improving profit margins. As a result, evidence of the success of Premier Foods' brand investment programme will require several quarters of stable-to-improving revenues and margins before the Negative Outlook can be removed. While we have not seen any documentation relating to the refinancing package, the additional term loan of GBP200m, relating to the interest rate swap portfolio, should not lead to a material increase in lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR. This is because we already treat much of the interest rate swap portfolio as debt. Overall, the banking agreement, once signed, should eliminate any refinancing risk until 2015/16 and those surrounding covenant compliance issues. This will provide much needed breathing space for the management to tackle the business operational turnaround and boost marketing investments in the key brands. Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR is, however, still expected to be higher than 5x for at least 2012 and possibly 2013, with meaningful deleveraging difficult to achieve through disposals at sufficiently high multiples. Organic deleveraging by generating positive free cash flow is expected to remain low due to the turnaround programme taking 12-18 months to make any potential positive impact.