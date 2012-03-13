March 13 - Premier Foods' announcement on Monday that it has
received unanimous consent for its refinancing scheme resolves one of the key
concerns that Fitch had at the time of the last downgrade to 'B+' with a
Negative Outlook on 19 January. However, while the announcement is a positive
credit development, certain challenges remain that prevent us from stabilising
the rating outlook in the near-term.
We believe management still faces strong operating challenges and needs to show
it can meet deleveraging targets before we consider changing the rating outlook
back to Stable. Premier Foods must overcome pricing pressure and weak UK
consumer sentiment this year as it embarks on a planned brand investment
programme.
As mentioned in our 2 March commentary Winners and Losers Emerging in European
Packaged Food, brands that maintain a steady pace of advertising and
innovation through the downturn typically show positive organic revenue growth
and market share improvements. Premier Foods therefore needs to demonstrate the
relevance of its product ranges to retailers and consumers alike and that
sustained pricing and negotiation power towards the major supermarkets can
translate into improving profit margins. As a result, evidence of the success of
Premier Foods' brand investment programme will require several quarters of
stable-to-improving revenues and margins before the Negative Outlook can be
removed.
While we have not seen any documentation relating to the refinancing package,
the additional term loan of GBP200m, relating to the interest rate swap
portfolio, should not lead to a material increase in lease-adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR. This is because we already treat much of the interest rate swap
portfolio as debt. Overall, the banking agreement, once signed, should eliminate
any refinancing risk until 2015/16 and those surrounding covenant compliance
issues. This will provide much needed breathing space for the management to
tackle the business operational turnaround and boost marketing investments in
the key brands.
Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR is, however, still expected to be higher than 5x
for at least 2012 and possibly 2013, with meaningful deleveraging difficult to
achieve through disposals at sufficiently high multiples. Organic deleveraging
by generating positive free cash flow is expected to remain low due to the
turnaround programme taking 12-18 months to make any potential positive impact.