March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Dell Inc.'s announcement that it will be purchasing San Jose, Calif.-based SonicWall Inc. for an undisclosed amount of cash does not immediately affect our ratings on SonicWall. Both boards have approved the transaction.

At the time of purchase, we expect SonicWall's rated senior secured facility to be paid off. Neither our current 'B+' corporate credit rating on SonicWall, our 'BB' issue rating, nor our '1' recovery rating on its debt are affected. We expect to withdraw all the ratings at the time the transaction closes, some time in the second quarter of Dell's fiscal 2013 year (ending January 2013).

SonicWall is a designer, developer, and marketer of network security, content security and business continuity solutions globally and we expect its products to complement Dell's offerings in this area.