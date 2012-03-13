(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pernod Ricard's (Pernod)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+' and
the Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook remains Positive.
The affirmation reflects Pernod's strong operational and competitive profile,
its solid free cash flow (FCF) generation, the progress achieved in alleviating
refinancing risk for its lumpy July 2013 debt maturities, as contrasted by a
still high leverage.
While Pernod's leading position in the resilient and cash generative spirits
industry place the company in the investment grade category, its leverage is
high compared to peers among other issuers rated 'BB+' and 'BBB-' in Fitch's
EMEA Retail, Leisure and Consumer Products rating portfolio.
Pernod's recent results for H112 to December 2011 were strong, with organic
revenue and profit growth of 11% and 17% respectively, reflecting underlying
solid demand for premium and above-premium priced western-style spirits in North
America and developing markets. This healthy performance was only partially
helped by one off benefits that are likely to be reversed in the second half of
the year, namely associated with a build up of stocks in France ahead of an
excise duty increase introduced in January 2012 and an earlier Chinese New Year.
Thanks to bond issuance activity of USD2.5bn in January 2012 and Fitch's
projection of prospective annual projected FCF generation in the region of
EUR500m for FY12 (FY ending June 2012), FY13 and FY14, Fitch calculates that
refinancing risk up until June 2014 has now reduced to approximately up to
EUR1.5bn of term debt to be issued over the coming 24 months and to the renewal
of the company's core EUR1.5bn current revolving facility that expires in July
2013. Fitch views this as a manageable level of refinancing risk.
With the publication of H112 results, management has also reiterated that net
debt/ EBITDA should be close to 3.9x (equal to a net lease and factoring
adjusted debt/ operating EBITDAR - also as monitored by Fitch - of approximately
4.0x - 4.2x) by end June 2012, which would hit the previously targeted level of
"close to 4.0x". Management has however not quantified its target leverage
beyond that date and has also been guiding to the possibility of tactical
bolt-on acquisitions.
Pernod's Long-term IDR could be upgraded once lease- and factoring-adjusted net
leverage has fallen to 4.0x or below and is likely to be maintained at no more
than 3.5x - 4.0x on a sustainable basis. This level represents the higher-end of
the leverage that the agency considers appropriate for a 'BBB-' rating for
Pernod. Therefore Fitch would expect the company to continue to demonstrate a
prudent approach to M&A activity and financial policies consistent with the
necessary headroom for any bolt on acquisition spending. Other conditions for an
upgrade are the evidence of continuing strong EBITDA margin and free cash flow
generation.
Conversely, an increase of lease- and factoring-adjusted leverage to above 5.0x
for example as a result of M&A activity, a severe contraction of FCF and
profitability or the emergence of major liquidity concerns could result in a
negative rating action or, at least, a stabilisation in the rating Outlook.
