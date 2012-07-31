July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Country Ceiling for Guatemala as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Local currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Country ceiling at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Guatemala's 'BB+' ratings are supported by the country's sustained macroeconomic
stability, solid debt repayment record and its lower public and external debt
burdens relative to those of 'BB'-rated peers. However, creditworthiness is
constrained by structural factors such as weak social development and governance
indicators, high crime and inequality and low savings and investment rates that
constrain long term potential growth. Fiscal rigidity and a low revenue base
limit the sovereign's ability to address the structural shortcomings.
Growth has been resilient but slow through the global financial crisis.
Protracted sluggish growth in the U.S., Guatemala's main trading partner and the
origin of 90% of remittances, will likely cap average growth in Guatemala to
3.3% between 2012 and 2014 but keep inflation stable at an average 5% over the
period. Downside risks stem from a renewed weakness in the U.S. and an
escalation of the eurozone debt crisis.
President Perez Molina's administration early success in passing a tax reform
that is expected to yield 1.5% of GDP by 2015 would facilitate fiscal
consolidation. However, due to fiscal rigidities and a still low revenue base,
the tax reform may prove insufficient to address structural issues facing the
economy. Tax revenues estimates for 2015, incorporating the reform, are 12.6% of
GDP, well below the 'BB' median of 30.5%. In this context, expanding the
government revenue base and making fiscal management more flexible will remain
among Guatemala's key credit challenges.
Guatemala's government debt burden of 24.3% of GDP is low relative to the 'BB'
median of 40% of GDP as a result of a track record of conservative fiscal
management. Fitch expects public debt to stabilize below 26% of GDP as the
fiscal deficit drops to negative 1.9% of GDP in 2014 from negative 3.3% of GDP
in 2010. Guatemala's financing needs remain modest at 3.2% of GDP and lower than
its peers. In addition, the sovereign's ample access to multilateral financing
and the recent successful placement of USD700million in the international
capital markets support financing flexibility.
President Perez Molina's administration intends to address the country's
structural shortcomings in a comprehensive way aided by a battery of legislative
reforms. The credit's structural weaknesses weigh on the country's investment
and growth dynamics. Reform efforts will possibly be limited due to the highly
divided Congress, fluid political affiliation and cumbersome legislative rules.
In addition, low fiscal flexibility will test the president's ability in fully
implementing his campaign agenda. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that broad
political and macroeconomic stability will be preserved over the next two years.
External solvency and liquidity indicators are credit strengths. Low public and
external debt burdens, a favorable debt profile and an adequate level of
international reserves translate in a strong external liquidity ratio relative
to peers. Moreover, big structural trade deficits tend to be offset by family
remittances, which results in a stable foreign exchange market.
Guatemala's credit ratings could be negatively affected by its continued
macroeconomic under-performance compared with its rating peers. Lack of progress
in key structural areas that hinder private investments and growth prospects
will place downward pressure on the rating. On the other hand, implementation of
reforms that strengthen public finances and growth prospects and help arrest the
relative decline of its economic standing would be consistent with maintaining
ratings at current levels. Significant progress in addressing structural
weaknesses will be critical for achieving an upgrade.