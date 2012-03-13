March 13 - OVERVIEW -- We placed our ratings on 25 tranches from 19 synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch positive. -- We placed our ratings on two tranches from two synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch negative. -- We affirmed our ratings on two tranches from two synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications. March 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 25 tranches from 19 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we placed our ratings on two tranches from two corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch negative. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on two tranches from two corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch positive (see list). The rating actions followed our monthly review of U.S. synthetic CDO transactions. The CreditWatch positive placements reflect seasoning of the transactions, rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over the past few months, and synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios that had risen above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch negative placements reflect negative rating migration in the respective portfolios and SROC ratios that had fallen below 100% as of the February month-end run. The rating affirmations reflect overall stabilization of the credit quality of the underlying reference portfolio and SROC ratios that were at or above 100% at their current rating level but did not have enough cushion at the next highest rating level. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011 -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010. RATING ACTIONS ARLO IX Ltd. US$25 mil ARLO Pascal series 2007 (Pascal SCO A-1),secured limited recourse managed CLNs due 2013 Rating Class To From PS 2007 BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf) Credit Default Swap US$187.5 mil Swap Risk Rating - Portfolio CDS Ref No. PYR_8631051_82386541_Zicavo Rating Class To From Swap A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos A+srp (sf) Credit Default Swap US$225 mil Swap Risk Rating - "Paoli" Ref No. 64451 Rating Class To From Tranche BB+srp (sf)/Watch Pos BB+srp (sf) Credit Default Swap US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700426 Rating Class To From Swap A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos A+srp (sf) Credit Default Swap US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700436 Rating Class To From Swap A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos A+srp (sf) Credit Linked Notes Ltd. 2006-1 Rating Class To From Notes B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) Credit-Linked Trust Certificates Series 2005-I Rating Class To From 2005-I-H A+ (sf)/Watch Pos A+ (sf) 2005-I-I A- (sf)/Watch Pos A- (sf) 2005-I-J BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 1 Rating Class To From A1A-$LS BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BB+ (sf) A3-$LMS BB (sf)/Watch Pos BB (sf) Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 4 Rating Class To From A1JPYLS BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BB+ (sf) Lorally CDO Ltd. Series 2007-3 Rating Class To From 2007-3 A- (sf)/Watch Pos A- (sf) Mistletoe ORSO Trust 3 Rating Class To From 5 Cr Link CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2006-9 Rating Class To From IA CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-22 Rating Class To From IA AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2008-3 Rating Class To From Notes BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2008-5 Rating Class To From Class I A+ (sf)/Watch Pos A+ (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2008-8 Rating Class To From IA A+ (sf)/Watch Pos A+ (sf) Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2005-1 Rating Class To From I A A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-4 Rating Class To From IA A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) IB A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) IIIA BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf) IIIB BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf) REVE SPC EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII Notes Series 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, & 40 Rating Class To From Series 37 B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) Rutland Rated Investments US$25 mil Rutland Rated Investments Rumson 2007-2 Series 42 Rating Class To From A1-L1 CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf) STEERS Credit Linked Trust Bespoke Credit Tranche Series 2005-6 Rating Class To From Trust Cert B (sf)/Watch Pos B (sf) STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-1 Rating Class To From Trust Cert B- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Pos STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-2 Rating Class To From Trust Unit B- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Pos