(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 13 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA/V1' fund credit and volatility rating assigned to the Marin County Investment Pool, a local government investment pool managed by the Treasurer's Division of the Marin County Department of Finance on behalf of the county, local school districts and other special districts. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the pool had approximately $847 million in assets under management. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the pool. The affirmation of the pool's 'AAA' credit rating reflects the pool's lowest vulnerability to losses as a result of defaults in its portfolio and is based on the actual and prospective average credit quality of the pool's investments. The main drivers for the credit rating affirmation are: --The pool's overall credit quality and diversification; --Sufficient portfolio liquidity relative to shareholder composition; --Investment capabilities of Treasurer's Division of the Marin County Department of Finance, as the pool's manager. The affirmation of the fund volatility rating is based on the stability of the pool's market risk profile, as reflected by duration. The 'V1' fund volatility rating reflects the pool's low market risk and capacity to return stable principal value to meet anticipated cash flow requirements, even in adverse interest rate environments. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES The Marin County Investment Pool's primary investment objective is preservation of capital. The secondary objective is to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure that funds are available to meet daily cash flow requirements. The third consideration is to achieve a reasonable rate of return or yields consistent with the first two objectives. CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION Per its statement of investment policy, the pool must be invested in securities rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. Historically, the pool has been invested in 'AAA' rated U.S. government agency securities and money market funds investing in U.S. government securities. As of Jan. 31, 2011, approximately 97% of the fund was invested in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and 2.4% was in government money market funds. The pool allocated 41.9% of its assets to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 34.1% to Federal National Mortgage Association, 18.5% to Federal Home Loan Bank, 2.4% to Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corp. and 0.5% to Federal Farm Credit Bank. As of the same date, the weighted average credit quality of the fund, as measured by Fitch's weighted average rating factor (WARF), was 0.127, which is in line with Fitch's 'AAA' fund credit rating criteria guidelines. ASSET MATURITY AND POOL LIQUIDITY By investment policy, the pool must maintain an average maturity of less than 18 months and is not allowed to purchase securities with maturities greater than two years. However, the treasurer may authorize the purchase of U.S. government agency obligations with final maturities of five years or less. To mitigate liquidity risk, the pool has daily access to its investments in money market funds. As of Jan. 31, 2012, 3.4% of the pool's portfolio assets matured overnight and approximately 17% of the portfolio's assets had a maturity of 30 days or less. In addition, the pool invests a significant part of its portfolio in U.S. government agency securities, which are expected to demonstrate secondary market liquidity during periods of market stress. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the pool's weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) were both 0.79. WAMf reflects the asset number of days to the final maturity of all portfolio assets and measures potential exposure to changes in credit spread. The pool does not purchase floating rating securities thus making WAMr and WAMf equal. Given the short-dated nature of the portfolio, along with the high allocation to government agency securities (which receive a 0.00 spread factor under Fitch's analytical framework for determining fund volatility ratings), the market risk of the portfolio is viewed as consistent with a 'V1' fund volatility rating. CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT The maturity profile of the pool is managed to meet anticipated cash flow needs of the pool's participants. Investments are generally matched to scheduled cash outflows, using historical cash flow assumptions. The portfolio benefits from highly predictable cash outflow needs and, at present, comprises sales and property tax revenues and bond issuance proceeds. Participants in the pool include: Marin County; the Marin public school agency; Marin Community College; the Marin County office of education; districts under the control of the county board of supervisors; autonomous/independent districts, whose treasurer is the Marin County treasurer; and any other districts or agencies approved by the board of supervisors and the county Department of Finance, using Marin County as their fiscal agent. The portfolio's anticipated redemptions include payroll and employee benefit payments, accounts payable, debt services and other planned expenditures of the county. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The assigned fund credit rating and fund volatility rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the pool. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be changed by Fitch. For example, a material decrease in portfolio credit quality could result in the fund credit rating being lowered, while a material increase in portfolio duration could result in fund volatility rating being lowered. Due to the significant investments in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, the pool's ratings are sensitive to the credit quality of the U.S. government. The pool is subject to an annual audit by an external auditor. The pool's current investment policy is posted on the county treasurer office's web site. The Treasurer's Division of the Marin County Department of Finance provides Fitch with monthly surveillance information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, such as credit quality, market value and duration of the individual securities. For additional information about Fitch bond fund rating guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Marin County Investment Pool. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011; --'Local Gov't Pools' Ratings Weather Volatile Environment', dated Aug. 23, 2011; --'Local Gov't Investment Pool Ratings Not Affected by U.S. Negative Outlook', dated Dec. 13, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)