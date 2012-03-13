(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 13 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA/V1' fund credit and
volatility rating assigned to the Marin County Investment Pool, a local
government investment pool managed by the Treasurer's Division of the Marin
County Department of Finance on behalf of the county, local school districts and
other special districts. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the pool had approximately $847
million in assets under management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the pool. The
affirmation of the pool's 'AAA' credit rating reflects the pool's lowest
vulnerability to losses as a result of defaults in its portfolio and is based on
the actual and prospective average credit quality of the pool's investments.
The main drivers for the credit rating affirmation are:
--The pool's overall credit quality and diversification;
--Sufficient portfolio liquidity relative to shareholder composition;
--Investment capabilities of Treasurer's Division of the Marin County Department
of Finance, as the pool's manager.
The affirmation of the fund volatility rating is based on the stability of the
pool's market risk profile, as reflected by duration. The 'V1' fund volatility
rating reflects the pool's low market risk and capacity to return stable
principal value to meet anticipated cash flow requirements, even in adverse
interest rate environments.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES
The Marin County Investment Pool's primary investment objective is preservation
of capital. The secondary objective is to maintain sufficient liquidity to
ensure that funds are available to meet daily cash flow requirements. The third
consideration is to achieve a reasonable rate of return or yields consistent
with the first two objectives.
CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION
Per its statement of investment policy, the pool must be invested in securities
rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. Historically, the pool has been
invested in 'AAA' rated U.S. government agency securities and money market funds
investing in U.S. government securities.
As of Jan. 31, 2011, approximately 97% of the fund was invested in securities
issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and 2.4% was in government money
market funds. The pool allocated 41.9% of its assets to Federal Home Loan
Mortgage Corp., 34.1% to Federal National Mortgage Association, 18.5% to Federal
Home Loan Bank, 2.4% to Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corp. and 0.5% to Federal
Farm Credit Bank. As of the same date, the weighted average credit quality of
the fund, as measured by Fitch's weighted average rating factor (WARF), was
0.127, which is in line with Fitch's 'AAA' fund credit rating criteria
guidelines.
ASSET MATURITY AND POOL LIQUIDITY
By investment policy, the pool must maintain an average maturity of less than 18
months and is not allowed to purchase securities with maturities greater than
two years. However, the treasurer may authorize the purchase of U.S. government
agency obligations with final maturities of five years or less. To mitigate
liquidity risk, the pool has daily access to its investments in money market
funds. As of Jan. 31, 2012, 3.4% of the pool's portfolio assets matured
overnight and approximately 17% of the portfolio's assets had a maturity of 30
days or less. In addition, the pool invests a significant part of its portfolio
in U.S. government agency securities, which are expected to demonstrate
secondary market liquidity during periods of market stress.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, the pool's weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr)
and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) were both 0.79. WAMf reflects the
asset number of days to the final maturity of all portfolio assets and measures
potential exposure to changes in credit spread. The pool does not purchase
floating rating securities thus making WAMr and WAMf equal.
Given the short-dated nature of the portfolio, along with the high allocation to
government agency securities (which receive a 0.00 spread factor under Fitch's
analytical framework for determining fund volatility ratings), the market risk
of the portfolio is viewed as consistent with a 'V1' fund volatility rating.
CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT
The maturity profile of the pool is managed to meet anticipated cash flow needs
of the pool's participants. Investments are generally matched to scheduled cash
outflows, using historical cash flow assumptions. The portfolio benefits from
highly predictable cash outflow needs and, at present, comprises sales and
property tax revenues and bond issuance proceeds.
Participants in the pool include: Marin County; the Marin public school agency;
Marin Community College; the Marin County office of education; districts under
the control of the county board of supervisors; autonomous/independent
districts, whose treasurer is the Marin County treasurer; and any other
districts or agencies approved by the board of supervisors and the county
Department of Finance, using Marin County as their fiscal agent.
The portfolio's anticipated redemptions include payroll and employee benefit
payments, accounts payable, debt services and other planned expenditures of the
county.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The assigned fund credit rating and fund volatility rating may be sensitive to
material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the pool. A
material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause the ratings to be changed by Fitch.
For example, a material decrease in portfolio credit quality could result in the
fund credit rating being lowered, while a material increase in portfolio
duration could result in fund volatility rating being lowered. Due to the
significant investments in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, the pool's
ratings are sensitive to the credit quality of the U.S. government.
The pool is subject to an annual audit by an external auditor. The pool's
current investment policy is posted on the county treasurer office's web site.
The Treasurer's Division of the Marin County Department of Finance provides
Fitch with monthly surveillance information, including details of the
portfolios' holdings, such as credit quality, market value and duration of the
individual securities.
For additional information about Fitch bond fund rating guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
Marin County Investment Pool.
