July 31 - Fitch Ratings places the following classes of JPMorgan Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2009-RR1 on Rating Watch Negative as follows: --$115,394,700 class A4B at 'Asf'; Rating Watch Negative; --$35,000,000 class A4B-1 at 'Asf'; Rating Watch Negative; --$16,000,000 class A4B-2 at 'Asf'; Rating Watch Negative; --$51,000,000* class A4B-X at 'Asf'; Rating Watch Negative; --$16,000,000* class A4B-Y at 'Asf'; Rating Watch Negative. *Notional Amount and Interest-Only. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: --$315,989,000 class A4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$50,000,000 class A4A-V at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$50,000,000 class A4A-Z at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The Rating Watch Negative placements are the result of the A-4 bond in GSMS 2007-GG10 transaction (GG10 bond), which has also been placed on Watch Negative due to concerns regarding performing but deteriorating large loans and specially serviced loans. For more information see the release 'Fitch Places Three Classes of GSMSC 2007-GG10 on Rating Watch Negative', July 31, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The GG10 bond is one of the larger concentrations in the Re REMIC, representing 12.9% of the collateral. This transaction will be reviewed once the Rating Watch Negative on the GSMS 2007-GG10 transaction is resolved. The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement with regard to a potential downgrade to the GG10 bond. This transaction contains certain classes designated as exchangeable certificates and others as regular certificates. The Class A4A, A4A-V and A4A-Z certificates are exchangeable certificates. The rest of the classes are regular certificates. This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in 15 commercial mortgage-backed certificates which total $582,383,700. Principal and interest from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates are pooled and applied first to the A-4A certificates pro rata and second to the A-4B certificates pro rata. Losses are applied first to the A-4B certificates pro rata and then to the A4-A certificates. Credit enhancement for classes A4A, A4A-V, and A4A-Z is approximately 50% and is provided by the structural support of the underlying transactions and the A4B certificates. Credit enhancement for the A4B, A4B-1 and A4B-2 certificates is approximately 30% and provided by the structural support of the underlying transactions. All Fitch-rated underlying bonds contributed to this transaction are currently rated 'AAAsf' and have stable outlooks with the exception of the GG10 bond. The underlying bonds collateralizing this transaction are as follows: 8.7% interest in the MLCFC Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-5 Class A4, in the amount of $94,739,000(16.3% of pool). 8.8% interest in the LBUBS Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C6 Class A4, in the amount of $80,000,000 (13.7% of pool). 2.1% interest in the GSMS Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-GG10 Class A4, in the amount of $75,000,000 (12.9% of pool). 5.8% interest in the Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-3 Class A4, in the amount of $59,280,000 (10.2% of pool). 4.2% interest in the ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-9 Class A4, in the amount of $39,020,000 (6.7% of pool). 5.1% interest in the ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-6 Class A4, in the amount of $36,900,000 (6.3% of pool). 6.3% interest in the LB UBS Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C3 Class A4, in the amount of $36,045,000 (6.2% of pool). 2.8% interest in the JPMCC Pass-Through Certificates 2006-CB15 Class A4, in the amount of $27,633,700 (4.7% of pool). 3.7% interest in the Cobalt Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2006-C1 Class A4, in the amount of $26,725,000 (4.6% of pool). 1.2% interest in the WBCMT Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C30 Class A5, in the amount of $22,743,000 (3.9% of pool). 4.0% interest in the CSMC Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C4 Class A4, in the amount of $22,500,000 (3.9% of pool). 1.8% interest in the JPMCC Pass-Through Certificates 2007-CB20 Class A4, in the amount of $17,995,000 (3.1% of pool). 2.8% interest in the JPMCC Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C1 Class A4, in the amount of $16,138,000 (2.8% of pool). 1.3% interest in the LB UBS Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C1 Class A4, in the amount of $14,520,000 (2.5% of pool). 1.7% interest in the Cobalt Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 2007-C3 Class A4, in the amount of $13,145,000 (2.3% of pool). Fitch rates all of the underlying transactions except LBCMT 2007-C3, CSMC 2007-C4 and JPMCC 2007-C1. For purposes of this review, these transactions were reanalyzed adhering to the criteria from Surveillance Methodology for U.S. CMBS Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions published Dec. 21, 2011. Any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Trustee are paid first from an expense reserve in the amount $250,000. Once the reserve is depleted, extraordinary expenses will be paid from available interest. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012). 