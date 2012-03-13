Overview
-- U.S. luxury retailer The Neiman Marcus Group Inc. announced its
intention to declare a dividend of up to $500 million.
-- We estimate that the dividend will be paid out of existing cash on
hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
-- We are affirming all ratings and the outlook on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that credit protection measures
will remain in line with current levels as increases in funded debt offset
continued operational gains.
Rating Action
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all ratings on
Dallas-based The Neiman Marcus Group Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit
rating. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection
metrics are likely to remain in line with recent levels, as further
operational gains offset the dividend payment and our view of more aggressive
financial policies.
The ratings on Neiman Marcus reflect Standard & Poor's view that its credit
protection measures are weak, but should remain relatively consistent over the
near term, as further operational gains offset an increase in debt.
The company's "fair" business risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects
its participation in the highly competitive department store sector,
relatively narrow market compared with other department store operators, and
small store base. Its solid position in the high-service, luxury merchandise
specialty department store industry; strong vendor relationships; and improved
operating performance over the past year somewhat offset these risks. In our
view, Neiman Marcus has done a good job maintaining its reputation,
merchandise, and customer service.
The company continues to demonstrate positive operational momentum based on
the strength of luxury retail sales. Retail same-store sales increased 7.8%
for the quarter ended Jan. 28, 2012 and EBITDA margins increased to 14.3% from
13.8% period over period, based on continued full-price sales and positive
operating leverage. We believe that further performance gains will occur over
the next 12 months, but at a less robust rate.
Specifically, our assumptions over the next year include:
-- Sales per square foot increase in the mid-single digits;
-- An increase in total square feet in the low-single digits, based on
the addition of new stores;
-- We expect Direct Marketing to increase in the low-double digits;
-- We anticipate margins will demonstrate slight gains over the near
term, based on continued strength in full-priced sales and positive operating
leverage, partly offset by continued investment in infrastructure and
technology initiatives;
-- Inventory growth in line with revenue increases; and
-- Dividend payment of $500 million, with the potential for further
dividends in the next fiscal year.
Although credit protection metrics have strengthened over the past year, we do
not expect any further meaningful improvements over the next 12 months. We
assess the company's financial profile as "highly leveraged" and expect this
to continue, so long as the company is owned by private equity. EBITDA growth
of about 14% contributed to leverage, declining to 5.5x for the 12 months
ended Jan. 28, 2012, compared with 6.7x for the prior period in 2011.
Interest coverage increased to 2.7x from 1.9x and funds from operations
increased to 11.0% from 5.9% period over period. We expect that the increase
in debt used to fund the anticipated dividend will likely negate any further
improvements in the company's credit protection profile for the remainder of
the fiscal year. We believe that the increased aggressiveness in the company's
financial policies and the potential for further dividends will result in
credit protection metrics remaining in line with current levels over the near
term.
Liquidity
We assess Neiman Marcus' liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria), as
we expect cash sources to exceed cash needs by at least 1.2x. We expect the
company to maintain positive liquidity, even if EBITDA were to decline in the
15% area. Over the near term, we believe cash sources are likely to include
about $150 million of cash on hand, about $150 million of free operating cash
flow, and about $515 million of availability under its revolving credit
facility. Cash uses include about $175 million for capital expenditures and
some modest investment in working capital. Additionally, our assumption is
that the company will pay a dividend of $500 million.
Other relevant aspects include:
-- We estimate coverage of sources over uses be above 1.2x;
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA;
-- No financial performance covenants;
-- Sound relationships with its banks; and
-- No meaningful debt maturities over the intermediate term.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Neiman Marcus, published on April 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Neiman Marcus reflects our expectation that
operations are likely to perform well over the next 12 months--given continued
strength in luxury retailing--but at a slower rate versus the previous year.
We believe that performance will benefit from same-store sales increasing in
the mid-single digits, direct marketing sales growth in the low-double digits,
and EBITDA margins in the mid-14% area. However, we believe that the increased
aggressiveness of the company's financial policies will negate any meaningful
improvements in credit protection metrics. In our view, the increase in debt
from the imminent dividend payment and the potential for further dividends
over the near term will offset operational gains.
Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the company's rating if
its revenues continue to grow at its current rate, margins increase by over
100 basis points, and the company significantly moderates its future dividend
policies. Under this scenario, leverage would be under 5x and interest
coverage would be in the mid-3x area.
We could lower the rating if performance slows substantially due to an
unexpected drop in luxury retail spending or if the company increases the
amount of future dividends and issues debt to fund them. Under this scenario,
the company would issue debt above $500 million and use the proceeds to pay a
dividend, leading to leverage of about 6x
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
The Neiman Marcus Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Subordinated B-
Recovery Rating 6