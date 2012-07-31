Overview -- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Regional Municipality of York. -- We believe York has a highly diversified, dynamic economy that is well-integrated within the broader economy of the Greater Toronto Area. -- In our view, the region has very positive liquidity. -- The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect the economy to contribute to growth in total taxable assessment in the next two years, supporting budgetary results. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Regional Municipality of York, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on the region reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the following strengths: -- York has a highly diversified, dynamic economy that is well-integrated within the broader economy of the Greater Toronto Area. The region has witnessed what we consider to be a prolonged period of rapid population growth and commercial development, which has raised its total taxable assessment base 46% from 2000-2011 (excluding market value reassessments). It also fared well through the recession, since it maintained population and job growth, albeit at below-historical rates. We expect York's diversification across business sectors, and diminishing reliance on manufacturing, to support further growth in its total taxable assessment base during the next two years. -- The region has very positive liquidity. We estimate it has free cash and liquid investments equal to about 350% of the next 12 months of projected debt service. It also has access to about C$311 million in development charge (DC) reserves, which it could access to address near-term liquidity demands. Moreover, we believe York maintains strong access to the capital markets. Under our base case scenario, we assume the region's adherence to internal policies governing capital reserves will keep its free cash and liquid investments well in excess of the next 12 months' debt service in the next two years. -- York has tended to post sound operating results despite sustained cost pressures due to rapid economic development. Its operating surplus averaged 11% of adjusted operating revenues from 2007-2011. The region has relied on DCs, other growth-related revenues, strict cost control, and savings from provincial uploading to address strong demand for new and expanded municipal soft services and infrastructure. Under our base case scenario, we assume the region's continued focus on cost control will enable it to post sound operating surpluses averaging 6.1% of adjusted operating revenues from 2012-2014. However, we also assume its large capital spending and borrowing program will contribute to after-capital deficits averaging negative 15.1% of adjusted total revenues in the same period. We believe the following weaknesses partially offset these strengths: -- York continues to have a high debt burden relative to those of other 'AAA' international local and regional governments (LRGs). The region plans to continue using debentures to finance significant growth-related capital expenditures. As a result, under our base case scenario, we assume its tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) will reach 125%, 134%, and 132% of adjusted operating revenues by 2012, 2013, and 2014 respectively, before declining below 120% of adjusted operating revenues thereafter. -- We believe York's need to install certain infrastructure (such as water mains) ahead of development exposes it to an element of economic risk. For instance, a sharp cooling in the housing market could produce slower-than-expected development activity and, in turn, a temporary shortfall in DC collections, which the region expects to use to fund about three-quarters of its debt outstanding in 2011. In these circumstances, we think the region might have to temporarily redirect property tax revenues or other funds to help service DC-backed debentures, which could hinder its budgetary performance and flexibility. However, we assume York would defer growth-related projects in response. We also understand the region will maintain a DC reserve balance equal to at least one year's worth of principal and interest on DC-backed debt. We further understand York could update its DC background study to incorporate sudden economic changes into its capital plans and DC rates if necessary. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect the economy to contribute to growth in total taxable assessment in the next two years, supporting budgetary results. We also expect the region's liquidity, budgetary performance, and tax-supported debt to evolve in line with our base case scenario. All else being equal, we could revise the outlook to negative during our two-year outlook horizon if we come to expect the region's tax-supported debt exceeds our base case scenario in 2012, 2013,and 2014, or fails to decline below 120% of adjusted operating revenues thereafter. Unexpected economic weakness or erosion in the outlook for DC collections could also prompt us to take a negative rating action. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Financial Management Assessment For Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments, July 1, 2010 -- Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed York (Regional Municipality of) Issuer credit rating AAA/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt AAA Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.