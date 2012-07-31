July 31 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'B-(exp)' rating to the following proposed issuance of senior secured notes by MCC Finance Company Limited (the issuer), a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands: --USD150 million senior secured notes due 2019. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's expected rating on the notes addresses the likelihood of timely payment of interest on a quarterly basis and the ultimate payment of principal by legal final maturity in August 2022. Final rating assignment is subject to completion of legal documentation review and analysis. The 'B-' rating for the notes is driven by the following factors: i) the linkage of the issuer to Metro Country Club, S.A. (MCC; the sponsor), ii) the various structural features that control disbursements from the trust to the issuer, and iii) the characteristics of the collateral. The notes are backed by the flows related to the sale and operational revenues of the new and ongoing developments of Las Olas, Marbella, Costa Blanca, and Metro Country Club expansion (the developments). Operational revenues arise from the operations of the golf courses, the marinas, the tennis courts, and the beach clubs. MCC is the primary sponsor of the transaction while Operadora de Golf, S.A. (the manager) will oversee management of the developments. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to pay all transaction related fees and expenses, repay/refinance existing debt, fund the debt service reserve account, fund the budgeted completion costs associated with the development of new and ongoing developments and to fund the acquisition of land for new projects. The issuance will be guaranteed fully, unconditionally, jointly and severally by Metro Country Club, S.A., Playa Marota, S.A., Gulligan Development Corp., Corporacion Turistico Ibero-Caribena, S.A. Playa Real, Inc., and Fifth Phase Expansion Company (the guarantors). A significant portion of the net proceeds from this issuance will be held in escrow accounts and restricted to distribution in accordance with the terms of the Finance Documents. If the sponsor fails to generate sufficient receivables, they will be unable to withdraw funds from these escrow accounts, thereby protecting the noteholders. The Bank of New York Mellon, as indenture trustee on behalf of the noteholders, will receive a collateral package that includes a grant of first priority security interest in the all properties of the Issuer, the Manager, and each Guarantor. The trustee will also receive a pledge of all shares and member interests in the Issuer, the Manager, and each Guarantor. Collateral also includes receivables generated from the sale of units in MCC's developments in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic. The rating is closely linked to the credit quality of the sponsor as timely interest and principal payments on the notes depend on the sponsor's future ability to sell lots and condominiums at an anticipated rate and price. The sponsor's 20-year experience as a leading developer of residential properties in the Dominican Republic partially mitigates this risk. Nonetheless, its non-investment grade credit profile may affect its ability to develop and maintain the developments as well as support the transaction financially if needed. Any delay in construction or increase in costs could affect the sales and collections of the projects. Purchasers are required to make an initial down payment of at least 30% of the purchase price. The remainder is due on designated dates that depend on whether the property is a lot or a condominium. Delivery of the property's title to the customer follows upon completion of applicable legal requirements. If the company fails to deliver real estate products to customers within the time period specified in their option agreements, those customers may stop making timely payments. Nevertheless, as the primary source of repayment of the notes is derived from the sale of lots which are sold in U.S. dollars, Fitch believes construction risk is partially mitigated. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria