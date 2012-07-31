July 31 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'B-(exp)' rating to the
following proposed issuance of senior secured notes by MCC Finance Company
Limited (the issuer), a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman
Islands:
--USD150 million senior secured notes due 2019.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's expected rating on the notes addresses the likelihood of timely payment
of interest on a quarterly basis and the ultimate payment of principal by legal
final maturity in August 2022. Final rating assignment is subject to completion
of legal documentation review and analysis.
The 'B-' rating for the notes is driven by the following factors: i) the linkage
of the issuer to Metro Country Club, S.A. (MCC; the sponsor), ii) the various
structural features that control disbursements from the trust to the issuer, and
iii) the characteristics of the collateral.
The notes are backed by the flows related to the sale and operational revenues
of the new and ongoing developments of Las Olas, Marbella, Costa Blanca, and
Metro Country Club expansion (the developments). Operational revenues arise from
the operations of the golf courses, the marinas, the tennis courts, and the
beach clubs. MCC is the primary sponsor of the transaction while Operadora de
Golf, S.A. (the manager) will oversee management of the developments.
Proceeds from the issuance will be used to pay all transaction related fees and
expenses, repay/refinance existing debt, fund the debt service reserve account,
fund the budgeted completion costs associated with the development of new and
ongoing developments and to fund the acquisition of land for new projects. The
issuance will be guaranteed fully, unconditionally, jointly and severally by
Metro Country Club, S.A., Playa Marota, S.A., Gulligan Development Corp.,
Corporacion Turistico Ibero-Caribena, S.A. Playa Real, Inc., and Fifth Phase
Expansion Company (the guarantors).
A significant portion of the net proceeds from this issuance will be held in
escrow accounts and restricted to distribution in accordance with the terms of
the Finance Documents. If the sponsor fails to generate sufficient receivables,
they will be unable to withdraw funds from these escrow accounts, thereby
protecting the noteholders.
The Bank of New York Mellon, as indenture trustee on behalf of the noteholders,
will receive a collateral package that includes a grant of first priority
security interest in the all properties of the Issuer, the Manager, and each
Guarantor. The trustee will also receive a pledge of all shares and member
interests in the Issuer, the Manager, and each Guarantor. Collateral also
includes receivables generated from the sale of units in MCC's developments in
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic.
The rating is closely linked to the credit quality of the sponsor as timely
interest and principal payments on the notes depend on the sponsor's future
ability to sell lots and condominiums at an anticipated rate and price. The
sponsor's 20-year experience as a leading developer of residential properties in
the Dominican Republic partially mitigates this risk. Nonetheless, its
non-investment grade credit profile may affect its ability to develop and
maintain the developments as well as support the transaction financially if
needed.
Any delay in construction or increase in costs could affect the sales and
collections of the projects. Purchasers are required to make an initial down
payment of at least 30% of the purchase price. The remainder is due on
designated dates that depend on whether the property is a lot or a condominium.
Delivery of the property's title to the customer follows upon completion of
applicable legal requirements. If the company fails to deliver real estate
products to customers within the time period specified in their option
agreements, those customers may stop making timely payments. Nevertheless, as
the primary source of repayment of the notes is derived from the sale of lots
which are sold in U.S. dollars, Fitch believes construction risk is partially
mitigated.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012).
