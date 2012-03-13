March 13 - Fitch Ratings expects all of its rated U.S.-based banks will pass the CCAR tests based on Fitch estimates of losses under an adverse scenario. Regulators plan to release actual bank results by March 15. Fitch believes most rated-U.S. banks will pass comfortably, although the margin of safety will vary considerably from bank to bank. Those with limited margin of safety will remain constrained in their abilities to increase dividends from token amounts and buyback shares. Those with stronger results will be able to maintain and potentially augment levels of dividend and buyback programs. Fitch notes that banks must continue to be mindful of Basel III targets and prepared to exceed future stress tests. Results of Fitch's estimates indicate that the average Tier 1 common (T1C) ratio will decline to 8.2% from 9.7% under the adverse scenario for the four largest diversified U.S. banks and eight largest regional banks. This average is well above the regulatory minimum of 5% required to pass. Among Fitch's sample, three had estimated T1C ratios of between 5%-7% and nine had estimated ratios over 7% following application of the adverse scenario. Fitch's estimates focused on the banks with the largest credit portfolios, given the wealth of historical loss information by loan category. The full 'U.S. Banks - CCAR Preview' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks - CCAR Preview