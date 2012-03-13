March 13 - Overview
-- U.S.-based building products manufacturer Armstrong World Industries
Inc. recently announced that it is considering a $500 million special dividend
for shareholders, which will be funded through excess cash and a $250 million
upsizing of its existing term loan B.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong.
-- We are also affirming the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's
proposed upsized $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Armstrong's total
adjusted leverage will remain 4x or below, which is a level we consider to be
in-line with the rating.
Rating Action
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Armstrong World Industries Inc.. The rating
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level ratings on the company's
proposed upsized $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility. The proposed
upsized facility consists of a $250 million revolving credit facility due
2015, a $250 million term loan A due 2015, and a proposed upsized $800 million
term loan B due 2018. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment
default.
We expect proceeds from the proposed upsized term loan B, along with excess
balance sheet cash, to be utilized to fund a special $500 million dividend to
shareholders.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation follows Armstrong's recent announcement that it was
considering the issuance of a $500 million special dividend to shareholders,
funded through the combination of excess balance sheet cash and a $250 million
add-on to its existing term loan B due 2018. As a result of the proposed
additional debt, we expect total adjusted leverage to increase to about 4x by
year-end 2012, compared with about 3.5x as of the end of 2011, but still be
within levels we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. (Total
adjusted leverage includes adjustments for pensions, operating leases, and
dividends and half the operating debt from WAVE, Armstrong's ceiling grid
joint venture with Worthington Industries Inc..) In addition,
we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain between 20% and 30%,
and for Armstrong to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver
availability, in excess of $400 million.
The affirmation also reflects our belief that Armstrong will continue to
improve profitability, despite relatively weak sales growth, due to ongoing
cost-cutting and other rationalization efforts. We expect EBITDA to increase
to about $400 million for fiscal year 2012, including about $55 million in
dividends from WAVE, up from about $380 million in 2011 (also including $55
million in WAVE dividends).
We expect minimal top-line growth in 2012, given ongoing weakness in new
construction and repair and remodeling spending, as well as economic
uncertainty in the Eurozone, from which Armstrong derives about 20% of sales.
We expect repair and remodeling spending, from which Armstrong generates
approximately 70% of sales, to be relatively flat in the first half of 2012,
with slight spending growth expected in the second half of the year. Standard
& Poor's economists are projecting total housing starts of 730,000 in 2012, an
almost 20% improvement over 2011 levels; however, much of the growth will come
from the multifamily sector, and products sold into the multifamily market
typically carry a lower margin than products sold into the single-family
market for Armstrong. In addition, our economists are projecting a mild
recession in the Eurozone in the first half of 2012, with 0% total GDP growth
projected for the full year. In 2013, our economists are projecting total
housing starts of 990,000, a modest recovery in repair and remodeling
spending, and Eurozone GDP growth of 1%.
In addition, we believe the company's financial policy will continue to be
aggressive, as the proposed $500 million dividend follows the payment of an
$800 million dividend in 2010 that was also partly funded with debt. We think
additional dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions are likely over the
course of our ratings horizon; however, we expect total leverage to remain
below 4x, a level we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We
also expect that liquidity will remain adequate in the event of additional
dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions. We expect Armstrong to
maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess
of $400 million.
The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong reflects our view of the
company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk (as our
criteria define the terms). The fair business risk profile reflects our
assessment that the company will continue to maintain its leading positions in
vinyl and wood flooring and ceiling systems production, strong brand names and
recognition, a fair balance between residential and commercial end markets,
"adequate" liquidity, and continued dividends from WAVE.
Liquidity
Given our operating expectations, we believe Armstrong has adequate liquidity
to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity
profile includes:
-- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under
the company's $250 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x
over the next year and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.
-- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant
test measures.
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $231
million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility, $49
million of capacity under a $100 million receivables securitization facility,
and about $481 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Pro forma for the payment
of the $500 million dividend, about $250 million of which will be funded with
cash, we still deem liquidity to be adequate. We expect Armstrong to maintain
total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400
million.
In addition, we estimate cash flow from operations to be between $250 million
and $300 million in 2012. Given increased capital expenditures in 2012 to fund
the construction of five new plants, we estimate free operating cash flow to
be breakeven to slightly positive. In 2013, we expect free operating cash flow
to grow to $50 million to $100 million, as some of Armstrong's new plants are
expected to come online, and capital expenditures should begin to step down.
We expect Armstrong will maintain adequate headroom under its 4.5x maximum
consolidated net leverage covenant, which begins to tighten in 2014, as well
as its 3x minimum interest coverage covenant.
Aside from minimal term loan amortization payments, Armstrong will not have
debt maturities until 2015, when its term loan A and revolving credit facility
mature.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Armstrong World Industries Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly
following the release of this report.
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Armstrong's total
adjusted leverage will remain 4x or below, in line with our view of the
rating, despite additional debt to fund a proposed shareholder dividend. We
also believe that Armstrong's ongoing cost-cutting and rationalization efforts
will continue to improve EBITDA despite still-challenging economic conditions.
We also expect Armstrong to keep total liquidity, including cash and revolver
availability, in excess of $400 million.
We could take a negative rating action if the company continues to increase
its use of debt for additional shareholder-friendly actions or debt-financed
acquisitions, or if the ongoing weakness in the company's end markets results
in lower-than-expected profitability. We could take a negative rating action
if total adjusted leverage exceeds 4.75x on a sustained basis, or if total
liquidity, including balance sheet cash and revolver availability, fell below
$200 million.
We consider a positive rating action unlikely over the near term, given the
company's aggressive financial policy toward shareholder dividends, which we
consider to be a key rating factor.
