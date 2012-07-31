(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Fitch Ratings has revised to Negative from Stable the Rating
Outlook of Banco Agricola's (Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
This action follows Fitch's revision of El Salvador's sovereign rating Outlook
to Negative from Stable. (For additional details, see 'Fitch Revises El
Salvador's Rating Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB'', dated July 24th, 2012
and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.)
In turn, HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs and National Ratings remain on Rating Watch
Negative, pending the completion of the sale agreement between HSBC Holdings and
Banco Davivienda (Davivienda), which is expected to take place this year. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
Agricola's and HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs are two notches above the sovereign
rating and at the same level of El Salvador's country ceiling. An eventual
downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign rating could result in a downgrade of the
country ceiling, which would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of Agricola's IDRs,
accordingly. On the other hand, if the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed
at 'BB' and the Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely
that Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook.
Agricola's Viability Rating (VR), currently at 'bbb-' could also be downgraded
in the event of a reduction in the country ceiling, reflecting the increased
risks of a deteriorated operating environment. Agricola's IDRs are underpinned
by the bank's sound financial condition, reflected in its strong local
franchise, sound performance, robust capitalization, good asset quality, ample
depositary base, and strong loss-absorption capacity. Agricola's ratings also
consider the bank's proven resilience to downturns in economic cycles and its
dominant position in the local market. However, the bank's ratings factor in El
Salvador's challenging economic conditions, which may still have some impact on
the asset quality and growth prospects. On the other hand, the downside
potential on Agricola's IDRs is limited to one notch given the moderate
probability of support that it would receive from Bancolombia ('BBB'), should it
be required, which is reflected on Agricola's support rating of '3'. Fitch
believes that Agricola's national ratings would not be affected should El
Salvador's sovereign and country ceiling be downgraded.
HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs were placed on Rating Watch Negative on Jan. 27, 2012,
after the announcement of HSBC's agreement to sell its operations in El
Salvador, Honduras, and Costa Rica to Banco Davivienda of Colombia. The Rating
Watch indicates that there is a heightened probability of a potential downgrade
of HSBC Salvadoreno's ratings once the transaction is completed. Fitch's base
case scenario considers that the Rating Watch Negative will be resolved before
any further rating action on El Salvador's sovereign rating takes place.
However, in the event that this transaction is not completed, the Rating Watch
Negative would be replaced by a Negative Outlook, in line with that of the
sovereign. If Fitch downgrades El Salvador's sovereign rating before the
acquisition is completed, HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs are also likely to be
downgraded similar to those of Agricola. In any scenario, HSBC Salvadoreno's VR
is expected to remain at its current level given the bank's financial profile.
Established in 1955, Agricola is the largest and most diversified bank in El
Salvador and one of the major players in Central America. In May 2007,
Bancolombia completed de acquisition of Agricola. At present, Bancolombia,
directly or indirectly, owns around 99% of Agricola's shares. As of March 2012,
Agricola's market share in terms of assets and deposits was 28.4% and 27%,
respectively.
HSBC Salvadoreno is the fourth largest bank in El Salvador in terms of assets,
with a market share of 14.1% as of March 2012. The bank has a well-balanced loan
portfolio and a nationwide network of 344 points of service. HSBC Salvadoreno
consolidates two financial services subsidiaries in El Salvador. HSBCS is part
of a local financial group consolidated under Inversiones Financieras HSBC, S.A.
(IFHSBC), where it accounts for the majority of consolidated assets and
earnings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agricola:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable;
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support at '3';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--National-scale rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(slv)';
--National-scale rating for local issues of senior secured debt at 'AAA(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'.
Banco HSBC Salvadoreno:
--Viability Rating at 'bb'.
The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative
Banco HSBC Salvadoreno:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Support '2';
--Long-term National Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras HSBC:
--Long-term National Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1+(slv)'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)