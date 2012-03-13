March 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for TCF Financial Corporation (TCB) and its principal banking subsidiary TCF National Bank to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. Today's rating action is reflective of Fitch's view that TCB's recent shift in strategy to a more national lending platform, particularly with the company's planned growth in prime and near-prime auto lending, was not commensurate with its ratings. This action does not reflect the company's recently announced balance sheet restructuring, which Fitch regards as essentially neutral from a ratings perspective. Fitch's action is mainly promoted by TCB's growing proportion of national lending products represents a less proven, and therefore, riskier operating strategy for the company. The company has expanded its equipment and inventory finance business and recently acquired an indirect national auto finance company, Gateway One Lending & Finance. Although these strategic changes give the company avenues for loan growth, TCB's track record with respect to these new product lines is still unproven, which is noteworthy given that they will become a larger proportion of the balance sheet. Over the medium term these loans could begin to approach roughly one-third of overall loans. Longer-term Fitch could expect loans from the national lending platform to comprise at least as much as 50% of the loan portfolio. As these loans both grow and season over the coming years, credit quality will bear monitoring. Fitch further notes that given this change in strategy, TCB is also exposed to a certain degree of execution risk as it moves into new markets and adds new lending products to its loan portfolio. While there could be some long-term positives to TCB's evolving loan portfolio, there are also some near-term risks to this strategy, namely a heavy reliance on some new management personnel and a continued build out of infrastructure to support these larger scale lending platforms. Should the company find execution of this strategy challenging, either from an operational or credit perspective, the current ratings could be negatively impacted. The rating action is also reflective of TCB's still growing level of non-performing assets (NPA), inclusive of troubled debt restructurings, which as a percentage of gross loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) amount to 7.48% at YE2011, up from 7.03% at 3Q'11, and 6.00% at 2Q'11. The growth in TCB's NPA ratio stems in large part from the continued rise in troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), which Fitch classifies as non-performing assets. Specifically, TCB's total TDRs now amount to $695 million at YE2011, up from $615 million at 3Q'11, and up from $458 million at 2Q'11. Fitch would note that some of this increase, particularly in 3Q'11, was due to new accounting guidance that came into effect during the quarter. Nevertheless, this level of NPAs is higher than Fitch's expectations, and inconsistent with similarly rated entities. Fitch further notes that TCB continues to experience volatility in early-stage delinquencies as well as lumpiness in non-accrual loans in its commercial real estate portfolio (CRE), which further supports the rating action. Fitch views TCB's recent balance sheet optimization transaction as mostly a neutral event to the company's ratings, as it just brings forward future interests costs, which will therefore help the company's net interest margin (NIM) to be stronger in future periods. This is notable, however, as Fitch now expects TCB's earnings to be more reliant on spread income, rather than non-interest income, which had historically been a more sizable component of earnings. The balance sheet transaction will also serve to decrease TCB's asset sensitivity, which Fitch views positively. However, it will also, at least in the short term, result in a lower tangible common equity (TCE) ratio. Given the increase in the NPA ratio detailed above, the Outlook remains Negative, as the resulting lower TCE ratio provides less of a buffer to absorb unexpected economic shocks. Should TCB's asset quality ratios improve over the near to medium term, as well as the company's TCE ratio begin to also increase, Fitch believes the Outlook could be revised to Stable. Alternatively, should the absolute level of NPAs (including TDRs) increase by half as much as the they have over the last two quarters, the ratings could come under further pressure. TCB is an $18.9 billionn bank holding company with operations in Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado, Arizona, and South Dakota. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: TCF Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Viability to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. TCF National Bank --Long-term deposits to 'A-' from 'A'; --Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --Subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Short-term deposits to 'F2 from 'F1'; --Viability to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. TCF Capital I --Preferred stock to 'BB' from 'BB+'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: TCF Financial Corporation --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. TCF National Bank --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.