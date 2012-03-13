March 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of 10 regulatory
capital securities previously issued by seven Mexican banks. The downgrades
reflect the application of Fitch's criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital
and Similar Securities', which was published on Dec. 15, 2011. Fitch has also
removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
Under the revised criteria, bank regulatory capital securities are notched down
from an anchor rating to reflect an assessment of loss severity relative to the
'average' recoveries assumed for typical bank senior debt (up to two notches)
and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to the point at
which a bank might be deemed to have 'failed' or become 'non-viable'. These two
components are additive.
Under most circumstances, the anchor rating is a bank's Viability Rating (VR) or
the VR of a bank's parent, so the securities' ratings are most sensitive to
future changes in these VRs. Fitch's VRs reflect Fitch's assessment of a bank's
risk of failing and exclude the potential provision of extraordinary sovereign
support. They are assigned using Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011. The anchor rating for notching the local
subordinated issues is the national-scale counterparty rating of these banks.
For Mexican banks, the notching for non-performance risk has been determined at
two notches from the anchor rating. These are added up to the notching for loss
severity, which is one notch for plain vanilla subordinated securities or two
notches for junior subordinated securities. Therefore, the ratings for most
Mexican bank hybrids are three or four notches below the respective anchor
rating.
Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following global
scale ratings:
Ixe Banco:
--USD120 million junior subordinated perpetual notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+';
--USD120 million 10-year junior subordinated securities to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
Banca Mifel:
--USD100 million perpetual non cumulative junior subordinated callables notes to
'B-' from 'B'.
Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following
national scale ratings:
Banco Mercantil del Norte (Banorte):
--Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BANORTE
09' to 'A+(mex)' from 'AA(mex)'.
Banco Regional de Monterrey (Banregio):
--Local issue of junior subordinated debentures under the code 'BAREGIO 07' to
'BBB+(mex)' from 'A(mex)'.
Banco Interacciones:
--Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BINTER
07' to 'BBB(mex)' from 'A-(mex)';
--Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BINTER
08' to 'BBB(mex)' from 'A-(mex)';
--Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BINTER
10' to 'BBB(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'.
Banco Azteca:
--Local issue of junior subordinated debentures under the code 'BAZTECA 08' to
'BBB-(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'.
Banco Ve Por Mas (Banco BX+):
--Local issue of junior subordinated debentures under the code 'BCOBX+ 10' to
'BB+(mex)' from 'BBB(mex)'.
