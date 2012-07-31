July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Dublin, Ohio-based distributor Cardinal Health Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) are not affected by Express Scripts Inc.'s decision not to renew its pharmaceutical distribution agreement with the company. The agreement expires on Sept. 30, 2012, and represents approximately $9 billion of annual bulk revenue. As we have previously published, we believe that the Express business is very low profit given its bulk nature, and Cardinal Health would reduce costs to offset the loss of the contract and would continue to adhere to a financial policy consistent with a "modest" financial risk profile. Furthermore, Cardinal Health will still generate around $100 billion of annual revenues, which will allow the company to continue to negotiate favorable pricing and rebate terms with pharmaceutical manufacturers. The ratings on Cardinal Health reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and modest financial risk profile. The satisfactory business risk profile incorporates the company's strong market position, favorable industry trends, and improving profitability, as well as its narrow operating focus and some customer concentration. The modest financial risk profile incorporates its conservative financial policies and "strong" liquidity. The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's expectations for low-single-digit organic revenue growth in fiscal 2012 (in line with year-to-date growth), stable to improving margins, and substantial cash flow. Our revenue growth assumptions are largely in line with our expectations for the industry, as the transition from branded to generic drugs will pressure revenues. We have projected a 10-basis-point annual improvement in EBITDA margin over each of the next two years (excluding the impact of the contract loss), largely because of the conversion to more profitable generic drugs. Our base-case expectations incorporate Cardinal Health's settlement with the Drug Enforcement Agency regarding its Lakeland distribution center, which was announced on May 15, 2012.