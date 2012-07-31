July 31 - Overview -- Aquilex LLC completed its out-of-court financial restructuring earlier this year. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Aquilex and are assigning ratings to the company's second-lien term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that lower debt and an improved cost structure will enable Aquilex to keep its credit measures within expected levels for the rating. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Norcross, Georgia-based Aquilex LLC. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's term loan. Rationale The ratings reflect the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, as the company is controlled by equity sponsor Centerbridge Partners L.P. They also reflect the company's weak business risk profile, characterized by its narrow scope of operations, high exposure to cyclical energy end-markets and the potential of project deferrals, as well as below average EBITDA margins. Partially offsetting these weaknesses are Aquilex's leading market position in its niche markets, its largely variable cost structure, and its long-term customer relationships. The company defaulted on its debt in December 2011 when it chose to forego paying interest on its senior unsecured notes. Since then, Aquilex has completed a consensual financial restructuring with the holders of its senior secured debt and senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured noteholders (which included Centerbridge) and other lenders exchanged approximately $240 million of the debt investment for equity and purchased an additional $80 million of equity through a rights offering. Aquilex then applied $65 million of the rights offering proceeds to reduce its secured debt, resulting in debt reduction of more than $300 million. With annual revenues of approximately $450 million, energy industry maintenance services company Aquilex Corp. provides maintenance, repair, and cleaning services in energy sector end-markets. Services offered include welding, overlays, hydroblasting, industrial vacuuming, and chemical and tank cleaning. Although Aquilex is a market leader in its niche segments, the overall market size is modest, at slightly less than $5 billion, and is fragmented, with competition ranging from a handful of large, national operators to smaller, regional players. The company experienced difficulties in its operations during 2010 and 2011, as its customers deferred many repair projects. In particular, the company's revenue with coal-fired power generation customers diminished substantially. The company also experienced problems stemming from a more labor-intensive mix of projects, ineffective cost management, and delayed collections from a customer in Venezuela. The company breached its financial covenants in the third and fourth quarters of 2011 and chose to forego paying the interest on its senior unsecured notes. The company obtained forbearance agreements from its lenders and proceeded with the aforementioned financial restructuring. Personnel changes at the senior management level occurred as part of the out-of-court financial restructuring process. In addition, the new management structure is more streamlined, with the elimination of certain corporate positions and the closure of the company's corporate office in Atlanta. The company has also implemented more disciplined pricing, made additional investments in its equipment and fleet, and redesigned its incentive compensation plan to more effectively motivate employees. We believe Aquilex's profitability is below average when compared with other environmental services companies, as its trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA margin was less than 12%. However, the company's profitability could improve in the near future, as the company continues to reduce costs. Although bookings from its coal-related customers have not rebounded substantially, the company has experienced good demand from the nuclear, refinery, and petrochemical industries during the first quarter of 2012. This has helped the company more than double its first quarter EBITDA on a year-over-year basis. We consider Aquilex's financial policies very aggressive. Since the restructuring, affiliates of Centerbridge have controlled the majority of Aquilex's equity, with other sponsors controlling smaller portions. Although we do not expect the equity sponsors to increase Aquilex's debt leverage substantially during the near-term as the company focuses on improving its internal operations, we believe that debt is likely to increase eventually, as the equity sponsors seek to maximize the value of their investment. We regard Aquilex as highly leveraged. A substantial portion of the company's equity base comprises class B shares, the terms of which stipulate that owners may ask the company to seek a sale transaction on or after Feb. 3, 2017, after the maturity dates of the existing debt instruments. Aquilex's total debt/EBITDA was 5.2x at March 31, 2012, when including the fair value of the class B shares as debt, and 2.9x excluding them. From a cash flow standpoint, we acknowledge that there is no specified dividend obligation associated with the class B shares; however, these instruments do not receive formal equity credit under our hybrid criteria for financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence. We also adjust debt to account for the capitalization of operating leases and self-insurance liabilities. The company's funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt ratio at this period was less than 5% on a trailing-12-month basis. Despite this weak ratio, we expect that this figure will rise to more than 10% by the end of the year, as the interest expense in subsequent quarters should be lower. For the current ratings, we expect the company to maintain an FFO/adjusted debt ratio of 10%-15%. Liquidity Aquilex has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, in our view. We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over this period will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more, the minimum threshold for an "adequate" designation under our criteria. We do not expect that Aquilex will need to access the capital markets over the period in order to meet its liquidity needs. Principal liquidity sources are as follows: -- Funds from operations of $15 million-$25 million in 2012, $35 million-$45 million in 2013; -- Assumed ongoing cash of approximately $20 million; and -- Assumed ongoing revolving credit availability of approximately $30 million. Principal liquidity uses are as follows: -- Capital expenditures of $20 million-$25 million in 2012, $15 million-$20 million in 2013; and -- Minimal debt amortization of $1.2 million annually. As of March 31, 2012, the company had approximately $23 million of availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility (not rated) due 2016. The company also enjoyed a healthy cushion of compliance with its financial covenants, which include a maximum net leverage ratio (3.35x in the third and fourth quarter of 2012, with intermittent step downs thereafter), a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio (0.80x through the end of 2012, with a step up in 2013), and a minimum liquidity level of $7.5 million. Aquilex has annual debt principal payments of $1.2 million under the term loan, and no maturities through 2016. We do not expect Aquilex to engage in large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder rewards within the next year. While the terms of the credit agreement do not contain a mandatory excess cash flow sweep, we believe that the company could use a portion of any cash generated to repay debt. Recovery analysis Our recovery analysis uses a 5.0x multiple of estimated EBITDA ($25 million in 2014, a greater than 50% decline from EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) in our simulated default scenario. (See "Aquilex Holdings LLC's Recovery Rating Profile," to be published following this report.) Outlook The rating outlook is stable. Through the out-of-court financial restructuring, Aquilex's book debt has been reduced substantially, and the lower interest expense is likely to enable Aquilex to service its obligations and achieve credit metrics that are consistent with the ratings. Nevertheless, we could lower the rating if operating performance weakens and liquidity becomes constrained to the point that EBITDA headroom under financial covenants declines to less than 15%. This could occur with a simultaneous 10% decline from trailing-12-month revenue and a 3.4 percentage-point decline in EBITDA margin, caused by delays or cancellations of cleanouts and turnarounds at refinery and petrochemical customers along with continued weakness in coal-fired power generation. We could raise the rating modestly if company continually exceeds a 15% FFO/debt ratio. However, to consider an upgrade, we would also need to obtain greater clarity regarding future financial policies, and those policies would need to be consistent with those representative of higher ratings. Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Aquilex LLC Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- New Rating Aquilex LLC Senior secured B Recovery rating 3