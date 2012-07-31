Overview -- We expect U.S.-based exploration and production (E&P) RAAM Global Energy Co.'s cash flow and liquidity to improve based on our updated price assumptions for natural gas in the second half of 2012 and in 2013. -- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable from negative and affirming the 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's liquidity will remain adequate over the next 12 months. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Lexington, Ky.-based RAAM Global Energy Co. (RAAM) to stable from negative and affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on RAAM's $200 million senior notes due 2015 to 'B-' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B', and we revised the recovery rating to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default, from '2'. Rationale The outlook revision on RAAM reflects our expectation that the company's liquidity and cash flow will improve as a result of higher natural gas prices based on our revised price assumptions (as of July 24, 2012). The lowering of the issue rating on the company's secured debt and revision of the recovery rating result from our updated calculation of the company's reserve valuation. The ratings on RAAM reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. Our assessment of the business risk is based on the company's limited and small reserve base, very short reserve life, meaningful exposure to weak natural gas prices, and its concentration in the Gulf of Mexico (which constitutes about 70% of proved reserves as of year-end 2011 and 60% of 2011 annual production). The ratings also reflect the company's participation in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and very competitive industry as well as its satisfactory credit metrics and adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. RAAM had about $223 million of adjusted debt as of March 31, 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a relatively small proven reserve base of 14 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) (though reserves did grow by 25% from 2010), and production was about 66 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d) for 2011. Natural gas accounted for about 45% of the company's reserves but 73% of production in 2011. We expect the company's production mix to remain relatively unchanged in 2012. Almost 73% of the production is from the company's offshore assets: Breton Sound 53 field, and fields on the outer continental shelf (in federal waters). The remaining production is from onshore conventional plays on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. For 2012, the company plans to increase its production through its onshore assets and the Breton Sound field. The company's projected capital expenditure budget for 2012 is about $177 million, a 22% decrease from 2011, the majority of which is allocated to onshore oil and natural gas liquids plays. The company's reserve life is relatively low, at six years, with its proved developed reserve life at a very short 3.7 years. The short reserve life is somewhat typical of companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico, given the steep decline curves. The company's cost structure is relatively high, with production costs (lease operating expenses and general and administrative) averaging about $2.40 per mcfe for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, and unlevered costs (production costs plus depreciation and amortization) at about $5.45 per mcfe for the same period. These costs have fallen somewhat from 2011 mainly as a result of lower lease operating expenses. All-in reserve replacement for 2011 improved to 217% from 62% in 2010, as the company increased reserves from new wells developed in 2011. The poor reserve replacement in 2010 was primarily a function of RAAM's concentration in the Gulf of Mexico and the significant slowdown in drilling during 2010 following the Macondo oil spill. RAAM has historically benefitted from its strong hedge book. In February 2012, the company monetized the majority of its natural gas hedges for $23 million and replaced the gas hedges with gas derivative swaps in the same volume, but at the current market prices. As of March 31, 2012, the company had hedges in place for approximately 80% and 44% of its projected natural gas production for 2012 and 2013, and over 60% of its projected 2012 and 2013 oil production. Under Standard & Poor's price assumptions of $2.25/mmBtu Henry Hub natural gas and $85/bbl West Texas Intermediate crude oil, and our assumption of relatively flat production levels in 2012 and 2013, we expect the company's EBITDA for 2012 and 2013 to approximate $100 million We expect negative free operating cash flow of about $70 million in 2012 resulting in an increase in debt leverage (as measured by debt to EBITDAX) of about 2.1x for 2012, from 1.6x at year-end 2011. Liquidity Our current assessment is that RAAM's liquidity is adequate. Relevant aspects of RAAM's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- Cash sources in 2012 include existing cash balances of $19 million as of March 31, 2012, internally generated funds from operations of about $100 million, $23 million from the monetization of hedges, and full availability under the company's $62.5 million revolving credit facility. -- We expect cash uses in 2012 to consist primarily of capital expenditure of $177 million and dividends of $6 million. -- At year-end 2012, we estimate liquidity will be about $73 million, consisting primarily of full availability under the $62.5 million revolving credit facility. -- We estimate sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x, based on our estimates of capital expenditures of $125 million. -- The revolving facility has a minimum current ratio covenant of 1x, and minimum interest coverage ratio covenant of 2.5x. The company was in compliance with covenants for the period ended March 31, 2012, and we expect the company to be in compliance over the next 12 months. -- RAAM has no near-term maturities of long-term debt. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on RAAM Global Energy Co., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's liquidity will remain adequate to fund fixed costs and capital spending over the next 12 months. We expect leverage for 2012 and 2013 to be in the 2x range, and EBITDA interest coverage of about 4x for the same period. We could lower the rating if liquidity drops below $50 million. Alternatively, we could consider an upgrade if RAAM diversifies its assets and production while maintaining adequate liquidity and leverage below 3x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable To From RAAM Global Energy Co. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/-- Downgraded RAAM Global Energy Co. Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 3 2