July 31 - Overview
-- The financial performance of U.S. baseball park operator Yankee
Stadium LLC and its owner, Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC, is strong and
predictable as the former moves toward stabilized operations.
-- We are raising the rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Yankee Stadium and
Yankee Stadium Holdings.
-- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Yankee Stadium LLC (StadCo) owner Yankee
Stadium Holdings LLC's (Holdings) $46.4 million bank loan. At the same time,
we raised our long-term rating and, where applicable, our underlying rating
(SPUR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on the New York City Industrial Development
Agency's (NYCIDA) $942.6 million series 2006 payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT)
bonds, $259.0 million series 2009A PILOT bonds, $25.0 million rental bonds
series 2006, and $111.9 million series 2009 rental bonds issued for StadCo. We
revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our view of a trend of strong operating and
financial performance since the new stadium opened in 2009. Despite opening
during a recession, the project has performed well, attracting more than 3.7
million visitors annually with an average ticket price of about $85. These
trends combine to generate more than 2.8x coverage of all project obligations
during the past three years.
Holdings is the sole owner of StadCo, which is the operator of the home of the
New York Yankees major league baseball team located in the Bronx, N.Y.
Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of YGE Holdings LLC and is StadCo's
parent. YGE Holdings is wholly owned by Yankee Global Enterprises LLC (YGE),
which owns, among other investment properties, a 99% limited partnership
interest in the Yankees and a 34% stake in the YES Network, a regional cable
TV sports network in the New York metropolitan area. Holdings services the
loan from distributions received from StadCo. StadCo pays distributions from
the assigned ticket and suite license revenue generated at the new stadium
after making PILOT and rental payments to the NYCIDA and paying the stadium's
operating and capital expenses.
NYCIDA owns the stadium and leases it to StadCo for an initial term of 43
years that began on Aug. 22, 2006. NYCIDA services the debt for the PILOT and
rental revenue bonds from PILOTs and rental payments received from Yankee
Stadium. The assigned ticket and suite license revenue generated at the new
stadium support PILOT and rental revenue payments.
The rating reflects our view of the following:
-- There are few significant distribution limitations to Holdings from
StadCo, in our opinion. Distributions are permitted after the PILOT and rental
payments are made to the NYCIDA to support PILOT and rental bond debt service
and the stadium's operating and maintenance expenses are paid, with no
additional cash retained at StadCo.
-- The bank loan matures in 2016, well before the StadCo obligations to
the NYCIDA are repaid in 2043, and is not subject to as much renewal risk from
multiyear contracts. About 25% of the assigned revenue, specifically the club
and suite license, comes from short- and medium-term multiyear contracts
ranging from three to 10 years.
-- Our break-even for the StadCo and Holdings obligations requires annual
attendance of 2.75 million, below the 30-year average of 2.8 million, with an
average ticket price of $65, compared with 2011's $87 average. The break-even
analysis includes payment of all StadCo and Holdings obligations, including
stadium operations and maintenance expenses.
Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following:
-- The term note is structurally subordinate to StadCo's obligations.
-- The distributions are supported by the limited pledge of ticket and
suite license revenue from the stadium. StadCo and Holdings lenders do not
have access to the diversified revenue sources in the stadium.
-- Refinancing risk is present in that the term note will have $33.9
million (77% of the remaining balance) outstanding at maturity in 2016.
Liquidity
We believe that liquidity is adequate. The loan has a $5.4 million debt
service reserve, funded to an amount equal to maximum annual principal and
interest payments. It is cash funded.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of adequate revenue from contracted
sources, strong and predictable financial performance, and a stable operating
expense profile. We believe that the project and the holding company have
limited opportunity for a higher rating given the discretionary nature of the
pledged revenue and our current assessment of YGE, the ultimate owner of
StadCo and Holdings. We may lower the rating if the stadium fails to maintain
the current level of revenue, if operating expenses far exceed expectations,
and if the project significantly underperforms, resulting in consolidated
coverage levels of less than 2x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC
$46.4 mil sr sec term bank ln BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive
Yankee Stadium LLC
$942.6 mil ser 2006 PILOT bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive
$259.0 mil ser 2009A PILOT bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive
$25.0 mil ser 2006 rental bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive
$111.9 mil ser 2009 rental bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive
