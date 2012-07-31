July 31 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's (Bladex) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. Fitch upgraded Bladex's IDR and Viability Rating (VR) as the bank strengthened its balance sheet by improving its funding structure and closing maturity gaps, while maintaining ample liquidity, sufficient capital and outstanding asset quality. In Fitch's view, Bladex has proven that it can face severe crises and has successfully refocused its strategy achieving moderate growth while ensuring a more consistent financial performance. Bladex's VR and IDR reflect its expertise in Latin American trade finance, solid asset quality, ample and proven liquidity, and strong capitalization. Fitch's view of Bladex's ratings is tempered by its narrow albeit stable margins, loan and funding concentration and, lack of external support. Though not Fitch's base case in the near term, more stable revenues and a material reduction in credit and funding concentrations could benefit Bladex's creditworthiness as this could result in lower risk and improved, more consistent profitability. On the other hand, severe losses in the asset management arm, significantly weaker margins, or important asset quality deterioration that erodes profitability and weakens the capital/reserves cushion could pressure ratings downward. Bladex could expect some support from its main shareholders (central banks of Latin America) should it be required. However, given the dilution of ownership, support may be difficult to coordinate and cannot, in Fitch's opinion, be relied on. Bladex has developed a unique expertise and franchise since 1975 and has consolidated its position as the top regional foreign trade bank. This expertise is a key competitive factor in a region where trade is rapidly growing, although Fitch expects that the bank will maintain a moderate growth in the near term. Asset quality improved during 2011-2012 in absolute (PDLs down 17% year-over-year at June 2012) and relative terms (PDLs down to 0.46% of gross loans) reflecting timely remedial management efforts and stronger economic growth. Loan loss reserves covered the impaired portfolio 3.4 times (x). Driven by higher loan volumes (up 22% in 2011, 4% yoy at June 2012) and resilient margins, Bladex revenues improved while operating expenses grew moderately and loan loss provisions put less pressure on the bottom line. Accordingly, and including the impact of non-recurring reversals of reserves and profits from asset sales, efficiency and profitability improved; ROAE stood at 14.3% at June 2012 and ROAA was 1.78%. Future profitability should remain around these levels. In addition to having about 15% of its assets in bank deposits and highly liquid securities, Bladex has a very liquid loan portfolio that rolls over at least twice a year. This has proven to be a key safeguard for the bank as it successfully navigated severe liquidity crunches. In addition, Bladex improved its funding structure, relying less on short-term borrowings and closing asset/liability gaps. Even if they declined from the peak of end-2009, capital ratios are sound by any standard and likely to remain in the mid-high teens, a level considered adequate given Bladex's low risk business, asset quality, reserves, and risk management policies. Interest margins showed remarkable stability through the financial crisis and reflect the low risk nature of its business (target market, products). Low margins and volatile asset management revenues heightened the need to achieve higher loan volumes to bolster revenues, something Bladex achieved in 2011-2012. Given its customer base (major regional banks and corporations) the bank's loan portfolio is structurally concentrated. By the same token, funding, mainly from central/state-owned and commercial banks, is also concentrated but fairly stable. The short term borrowings component of funding has decreased while medium term funding was secured thus contributing to lower funding volatility. Bladex's key markets continue to enjoy positive and sound growth fostering loan growth and sound asset quality. Bladex should maintain a sound performance through asset growth, resilient margins, contained operating costs, and little provisions pressure thanks to its sound asset quality. Fitch rates Bladex as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Viability rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support floor affirmed at 'NF'. Bladex's securities are rated as follows: --Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt issuance program upgraded to 'AA(cl)' from 'AA-(cl)'; --Senior unsecured nonds upgraded to 'AA(cl)' from 'AA-(cl)'; --Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'; --Senior unsecured commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+(mex). Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +212-908-0534 Committee Chairperson Rita Goncalvez Senior Director +5521-4503-2621 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). 