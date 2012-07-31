July 31 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings to the Lee County, Florida Tourist Development Tax (TDT) revenue bonds: --$42.4 million series 2010A Build America Bonds (BABs) at 'AA-'; --$37.4 million series 2010B BABs, Zone Economic Development Bonds at 'AA-'; --$1.0 million series 2010C bonds at 'AA-'; --$4.0 million series 2004 bonds at 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating: --Implied general obligation (GO) at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge and lien upon the pledged revenues including the five cent Tourist Development Tax Revenues (TDT), gross revenues, consisting of lease payments from the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, and federal interest subsidy payments related to the outstanding 2010 series A and B BABs TDT revenue bonds. The bonds are also secured by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF). KEY RATING DRIVERS TDT REBOUND: TDT collections have made a strong recovery following a sharp decline in fiscal 2009. Fiscals 2010 and 2011 TDT revenues experienced annual increases of 4.2% and 5.3%, respectively. This trend accelerated in fiscal 2012 with nine month year-to-date TDT revenues up by 11.2% over the same period in fiscal 2011. AMPLE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Fiscal 2011 TDT revenues alone provide wide coverage of both annual debt service and maximum annual debt service (MADS) of 4.9x and 3.8x, respectively. The county is expected to maintain elevated coverage levels, despite a planned future TDT bond issue, due to a strong additional bonds test (ABT) and the county's policy of limiting debt service to 20% of total TDT revenues. SUPERIOR ALTHOUGH WEAKENING FINANCIAL POSITION: Financial reserves remain strong after three successive years of drawdowns. Projected unrestricted general fund balance for fiscal 2012 of $136 million represents a still-robust 38% of expenditures, down from 57% in fiscal 2010. Absent a strong revenue recovery, finances may be further pressured over the next two or three years given the county's reluctance to raise property tax rates or institute deeper service cuts. MODERATE DEBT LOAD: The county's debt burden is below average as indicated by a direct and overlapping debt to full value ratio of 1.7%. Fiscal 2011 debt service constituted a moderate 9% of general fund and debt service expenditures. STRENGTHENING ECONOMIC PROFILE: County employment exhibited steady and significant growth in 2011 and 2012 year to date after steep declines during the past recession. CREDIT PROFILE Located along the Gulf Coast, the county encompasses approximately 811 square miles in southwest Florida. Major cities include Fort Myers (Fitch implied GO rating of 'AA-') and Cape Coral (Fitch 'A+' rating on non-ad valorem bonds). Population increased rapidly during the early and mid-2000s but leveled off during the latter part of the decade. Prime economic sectors include health care, higher education and tourism. ACCELERATING TDT GROWTH TRENDS TDT has experienced brisk growth since falling by 8% in fiscal 2009, with year-over-year increases of 4.2% and 5.3%, in fiscals 2010 and 2011, respectively. This trend accelerated dramatically in fiscal 2012 with nine month year to date TDT collections up over 11% from the same period in fiscal 2011. According to information provided by the County Visitor and Convention Bureau, hotel occupancy and room rates are both significantly higher for the first five months of calendar 2012 than during the same time frame in 2011 and 2010. A stronger regional and national economy, an increase in international visitors who tend to stay longer and the opening of JetBlue Park, the spring training facility of the Boston Red Sox financed with the series 2010 TDT bonds, have all contributed to the positive results. HIGH COVERAGE LEVELS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUSTAINED Fiscal 2011 TDT revenues provide a hefty 3.9x coverage of current debt service requirements and 3.82x coverage of MADS. These coverage ratios do not include the 35% federal subsidy for interest on outstanding TDT BABs issue. MADS coverage increases only marginally to 3.95x when lease payments from the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins for the use of county-owned spring training facilities are included. Debt service coverage is expected to remain wide due to a strong 1.75x MADS additional bonds test and the county's policy targeting no more than 20% of total TDT collections for debt service while allocating the rest of the TDT to fund other tourist-related projects. While all five cents of the TDT are pledged to and available for debt service, the bonds were structured under conservative assumptions to utilize 20% or less of TDT collections. Debt service is on an ascending scale which assumes marginal annual TDT growth of less than 0.2% through 2041 in order to stay within the county's 20% TDT target. The county recently signed a conditional agreement with the Minnesota Twins which would extend their stadium lease with the county by an additional 30 years, subject to a number of conditions. The most important conditions are the award of a state stadium grant and the county securing adequate financing to fund mutually agreed upon improvements to the existing facility. As part of that financing, officials are considering the issuance of additional TDT bonds in 2013, which could potentially total about $30 million. However, the final size of the issue is dependent upon the outcome of further negotiations between the county and the Twins. AREA ECONOMY SHOWS SIGNS OF GROWTH The area was hit hard by the recession as evidenced by substantial employment losses and very high rates of foreclosures. County employment levels declined by 13% between 2007 and 2010 and the unemployment rate approached 13%. Jobs rebounded in 2011 increasing by 3.4% and growth has continued into 2012. May 2012 employment was up 2.3% over the same month in 2011. Foreclosure activity, once among the highest in the nation, has declined considerably since 2008. Foreclosures ticked up during the first half of 2012, most likely due to the resolution of legal issues related to the robo-signing controversy, but remain well below the high levels of 2008 and 2009. Wealth levels are generally above average, although since 2006 they have declined relative to state and national benchmarks. TAXABLE VALUES CONTINUE TO PLUMMET, ALTHOUGH AT A SLOWER RATE Speculative building contributed to unsustainable past growth in the county's mostly residential assessed value (AV) including a 40% tax base increase in 2007. Since fiscal 2008, the combination of the housing collapse and state property tax reform has had a magnified effect upon AV, which has declined for four consecutive years losing 45% of value during this period. Officials project a modest drop in values for fiscal 2013 before finally stabilizing in fiscal 2014. ROBUST RESERVE LEVELS CHALLENGED BY SHRINKING REVENUE BASE Financial operations remain solid, despite successive drawdowns of the county's once-extensive reserve balances. Property taxes, the general fund's largest revenue source accounting for two-thirds of total revenues, declined by 45% between fiscals 2008 and 2012 as a result of the precipitous drop in AV and the county's decision to not raise property tax rates. While officials have implemented sizable spending reductions, they have also made substantial draws from general fund balance to avoid even harsher operational cuts. Between fiscals 2009 and 2011, general fund balance declined from approximately $278 million to $202 million, a 27% decrease. Officials project a further drawdown of about $35 million for fiscal 2012. However, the projected fiscal 2012 undesignated general fund balance of $136 million still represents a substantial 38% of general fund expenditures. Out-year projections show general fund unreserved balances declining to $65 million or a still adequate 19% of expenditures by fiscal 2017, assuming 2% annual AV growth beginning in fiscal 2014 and $4 million of annual spending reductions. The projected balance remains within the county's target fund balance policy of 15% to 20% of expenditures. LOW DEBT BURDEN Debt levels are low with an overall debt to market value ratio of 1.7%. Direct debt of the county consists primarily of bonds secured by the county's covenant to budget and appropriate pledge and TDT bonds. Amortization is average with 46% of principal retired within 10 years. The county's ten year capital plan is manageable at $2.5 billion. Capital needs for the next five years are fully funded with the only scheduled debt consisting of $53 million of utility-backed bonds for expansion of a water treatment plant. As discussed previously, the county is also considering an additional TDT issue in the range of $30 million for 2013. MANAGEABLE RETIREMENT LIABILITIES The county participates in the Florida Retirement System (FRS), a cost-sharing, multiple employer retirement system, to provide pension benefits for its employees. The plan is adequately funded with a funding ratio of approximately 80%, according to Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumptions. Fiscal 2011 pension contributions by the county of $31 million accounted for a manageable 8% of spending. The county maintains two other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plans; a group health plan for most county employees (general employee plan) and a separate health care plan for employees in the sheriff's office (sheriff's office plan). The county has set up a trust for the general employee plan while the sheriff's office plan is funded on a pay as you go basis. The general employee plan is 18% funded due to a one-time deposit of $43 million. However, officials do not expect to make additional deposits until the economy picks up. The county modified the general employee plan in January 2008 to eliminate health insurance subsidies for employees hired after that date, which will limit future liabilities. The combined UAAL of the county's OPEB plans of $407 million represents a modest 0.6% of market value. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 