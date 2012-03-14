Overview -- We expect U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Penn Virginia Corp.'s liquidity and credit metrics to erode despite its strategy to expand its oil and liquids-based production amid soft natural gas prices. -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Penn Virginia to 'B' from 'BB-'. We are lowering our issue rating on Penn Virginia's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'BB-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our concerns over the group's "less-than-adequate" liquidity profile, as our criteria define the term. Rating Action On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Radnor, Pa.-based Penn Virginia Corp. (PVA) to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on PVA's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment of default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that PVA's liquidity and financial measures will weaken as a result of depressed natural gas prices and the significant capital expenditures needed to execute the company's strategy to shift to liquids-based production. We believe the company could face funding and capital market access issues in 2013 if its drilling strategy is unsuccessful. The ratings on Penn Virginia Corp. (PVA) reflect what we view as the company's "aggressive" financial risk and "vulnerable" business risk (as defined by our criteria). Natural gas still constituted more than 70% of the group's production and reserves in 2011 and, although the company's exposure to oil and natural gas liquid is growing, the shift to a liquids-based production requires substantial drilling expenses in the short-term. PVA's thinning liquidity, relatively small scale, and higher-than-average cost structure relative to other natural gas-weighted companies compound the difficulties of soft natural gas prices. As of Dec. 30, 2011, adjusted debt leverage was over 3.2x, which is aggressive but appropriate for the rating category. However, based on our current price assumptions of $3.00 per million Btu natural gas in 2012 and 2013 and $80 and $70 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI) respectively, for 2012 and 2013, adjusted debt leverage will increase to about 3.4x at year-end 2012 and over 4x the following year. The deterioration in credit metrics primarily reflects significant cash outflows to fund the company's drilling program to increase its production of oil and liquids in the next couple of years. We expect that PVA will spend $300 million to 330 million per year in capital expenditures in 2012 and 2013, most of which will be spent in the oil-rich Eagle Ford shale. These numbers are significantly above the group's funds from operations, which we anticipate to be $150 million to $180 million. PVA is an independent oil and gas company whose primary business is the exploration, production, and development of natural gas and oil reserves in Texas, the Mid-Continent, Appalachia, and Mississippi. PVA's reserve base at year-end 2011 was 883 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), which is in line with peers in the 'B' rating category. Although the company's production of oil and liquids increased 35% and 81%, respectively, in 2011, the company is still among the most weighted toward natural gas compared with rated peers. Production in 2011 consisted of 72% natural gas (down from 78% of production in 2010), 12% natural gas liquids (NGLs), and 16% crude oil. If the company can successfully execute its drilling program in the Eagle Ford, its possible oil and liquids could represent more than 50% of production at year-end 2013. Although better than 2010 results, the company's lease operating costs of about $1.12 per mcfe and cash, general, and administrative expenses per mcfe of about $0.83 in 2011, were elevated compared with other E&P companies. Liquidity We assess PVA's overall liquidity as "less than adequate", as the company's sources of liquidity (including cash, facility availability, and funds from operations) should cover its uses by only 1x to 1.2x in 2012. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- As of Dec. 30, 2011, PVA had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.5 million. -- $199.6 million in availability under its $300 million committed revolving credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011 ($380 million borrowing base), which matures in August 2016. The borrowing base will depend on natural gas prices-if prices remain low, this could reduce the borrowing base. -- The company should comply with its current financial covenants, including a leverage ratio of 4.5x. -- The company will spend close to $300 million in capital expenditures this year. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on PVA's senior unsecured notes is 'B'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Penn Virginia, published on May 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative reflecting our concerns regarding the company's less-than-adequate liquidity profile. We could lower the rating if availability under the groups' revolving credit facility drops below $100 million. We could affirm the rating if the company takes further steps to strengthen its liquidity. Ratings List Downgraded To From Penn Virginia Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/-- Penn Virginia Corp. Senior Unsecured B BB- Recovery Rating 3 3