March 14 - Overview
-- San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Medical Card System Inc. reported
third-quarter 2011 operating losses, which were significantly worse than
expectations.
-- In December 2011, the company announced a management
realignment--replacing several key executives, including the chief executive
officer--that will result in additional costs.
-- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will likely resolve the CreditWatch when year-end 2011 results are
available and will monitor if the company breaches any of its covenants.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services said that it would keep
its 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on
Medical Card System Inc.'s (MCS) operating companies and the 'B-' long-term
counterparty credit rating on MCS on CreditWatch with negative implications,
where they were initially placed Dec. 15, 2011.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement followed the company's unexpected third-quarter 2011
operating losses and its recent announcement that it was replacing several key
executives, including the chief executive officer, with an interim management
team affiliated with the Gorman Health Group. We believe that both of these
events increase the probability of a covenant breach in the near term. The
third-quarter losses were mainly the result of increased claims activity in
the company's Medicare Advantage business. The company will likely only be
able to partially exclude the costs associated with the management realignment
from the covenant compliance calculation because of exclusion limits in the
calculation. However, the positive fourth-quarter seasonality that is
characteristic of the Puerto Rico health insurance marketplace could offset
the increased pressure on earnings.
CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor the company's operating performance, especially as
it regards covenant compliance. If the company breached any of its covenants
as of year-end 2011, we could lower the ratings by one notch. Conversely, if
the company were to avoid a covenant breach, we could remove the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, contingent upon our view of expected
2012 operating performance.
Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch
Medical Card System Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg
MCS Advantage Inc.
MCS Life Insurance Co.
MCS Health Management Options Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB-/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BB-/Watch Neg/--
