Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' rating on India-based Suresh Angadi Education Foundation (SAEF) and its INR100m bank loans.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SAEF.

Fitch migrated SAEF raings to the non-monitored category on 1 February 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).