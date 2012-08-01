UPDATE 1-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
Aug 01 ITV Plc
* Moody's changes the outlook on ITV's ratings (CFR at Ba1) to positive from stable.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
June 7 Parts of Amazon.com Inc's U.S. home page appeared to be down on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses and users on Twitter reported.