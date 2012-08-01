(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco BPI's (BPI, 'BB+'/Negative/'B') mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH, Portuguese legislative mortgage covered bonds) at 'BBB'. The 'BBB' rating of BPI's OHs is supported by overcollateralisation (OC) of 45%, up from 35% previously. The higher level of OC supporting the rating is mainly due to increased refinancing spread assumptions, significantly deteriorated market conditions since the agency's last review of the programme and the increase of expected credit losses at the 'BBB' level to 4% from 2.12%. The OH's rating is based on BPI's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 100% assigned to the programme (see 'Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Banks' Covered Bonds' dated 1 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). This combination equalises the OH's rating on a probability of default (PD) basis with BPI's 'BB+' IDR . According to Fitch's covered bonds rating methodology, an uplift of up to three notches can be granted depending on the recoveries expected on the covered bonds assumed to be in default at the corresponding stress levels. The level of OC the issuer intends to publicly commit to in the investors report in the next few days (45%) provides for a superior level of recoveries on the OH assumed to be in default in a 'BBB' level of stress. The covered bonds can therefore be rated 'BBB'. All else being equal, a downgrade of the issuer's IDR will lead to an equivalent downgrade of its OH. As of 30 March 2012, the mortgage pool consisted of 103,918 loans originated by BPI, which amounted to EUR5.9bn. The cover pool also contained EUR132m of cash collected from the mortgage loans. The weighted-average (WA) current LTV of the mortgages was 56.6% and their WA time to maturity was 13.5 years. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. Floating-rate mortgages within the pool comprise 95.2%, while loans with fixed interest rate are 4.8%. With regards to interest rate hedging, BPI only has a swap agreement in place on the fixed-rate liability, entered into with an eligible external counterparty rated 'A'/'F1'. To this end, Fitch has taken into account the risk of margin compression for the floating rate mortgages over time. Finally, in its recovery calculation, the agency has considered the high likelihood of OH being accelerated upon an issuer's default, as over two thirds of the OH, including the longest dated bonds, are retained by the issuer. If exercised, this option would eliminate the risk of time subordination among different OH series. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)