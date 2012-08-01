Overview
-- U.S. insurance broker Alliant has improved its financial profile
through favorable revenues and earnings growth, and we expect this trend to
continue.
-- We're affirming our 'B-'counterparty credit rating on Alliant and
revising the outlook to positive from stable.
-- We are raising our senior secured rating on Alliant to 'B' from 'B-',
reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation of the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Alliant will
maintain its earnings growth through attracting experienced producers, the
successful integration of strategic acquisitions, and strong base performance.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
counterparty credit rating on Alliant Holdings I Inc. (Alliant) and revised
the outlook to positive from stable.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Alliant's senior secured
credit facilities to '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3'. As a result,
we raised our issue ratings on these loans to 'B' from 'B-', in accordance
with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. A '2' recovery rating
indicates a one-notch uplift to the issue rating from the counterparty credit
rating. The credit facilities consist of a $385 million senior secured term
loan B, a $60 million incremental term loan, a $160 million second incremental
term loan, and a $80 million revolving credit facility.
We also affirmed our '6' recovery rating and 'CCC' issue-level rating on
Alliant's unsecured $265 million senior notes. The '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.
Rationale
Our rating actions are in response to the company's improved financial profile
as a result of favorable revenues and earnings growth. In 2011, Alliant
increased adjusted EBITDA to $141 million (adjusted EBITDA margins of 30.4%),
from $135 million in 2010 (37.6%), through a combination of
acquisition-related earnings, new business volume from experienced producer
hires, and strong base performance, as demonstrated by high client retention
rates of over 90% and strong organic revenue growth of 7%. Earnings growth
from acquisitions and producer hires include the acquisitions of T&H Holdings
(not rated) in December 2010 and The Arlen Group (not rated) in January 2011,
and a team of construction surety producers in June 2011. The company's
specialty underwriting and employee benefits divisions, and new business from
the July 2011 producer hires, which the company includes in organic growth
calculations, supported organic growth. This demonstrates the benefits of a
diversified revenue stream, the company's expertise in specialty niche
programs, and the hiring of experienced producers. As a result of earnings
growth, and principal amortization and mandatory prepayments from excess cash
flows (as defined in Alliant's credit agreement), the company significantly
reduced its consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio to 5.9x at year-end 2011 from
6.3x at year-end 2010, with adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage of 2.2x at
year-end 2011.
We raised the ratings on Alliant's senior secured credit facilities based on a
change in our assumption to a higher EBITDA insolvency multiple. The higher
multiple and the resulting higher enterprise value in our simulated default
scenario reflect Alliant's diversified business profile and our belief that
improved pricing trends in the insurance industry and favorable economic
fundamentals will benefit Alliant's market valuation if it were to reorganize.
The counterparty credit rating on Alliant reflects the company's limited
financial flexibility due to a highly leveraged capital structure, weak EBITDA
fixed charge coverage metrics, revenues and earnings volatility in certain
programs, and a low quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth.
Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses is an experienced management team that
focuses on maintaining Alliant's enhanced competitive position through
strategic acquisitions, the hiring of key producers, and strong organic
revenue growth. In addition to its diversified revenue base and niche
expertise in specialty programs, Alliant differentiates itself through very
strong EBITDA margins, and a good liquidity profile, as demonstrated by a
history of positive operating cash flows and a large unrestricted cash balance.
Outlook
The ratings outlook is positive. Despite difficult market conditions and low
property/casualty insurance rates, Standard & Poor's expects Alliant to
continue to maintain its favorable revenues and earnings growth through
attracting experienced producers, the successful integration of its recent and
potential strategic acquisitions, and strong base performance as measured by
strong organic revenue from its diverse revenue streams and specialty focus.
We believe that this will translate into very strong EBITDA margins in excess
of 25% and healthy positive operating cash flows for full year 2012. We also
expect a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.5x or less and adjusted EBITDA
fixed charge coverage of approximately 2.0x or greater for full-year 2012, and
for the company to maintain a disciplined financial risk tolerance following
any potential refinancing. We also expect Alliant to remain compliant with its
bank loan covenants.
We would consider raising the rating within the next 12 months if Alliant
continues to significantly and consistently exceed our performance
expectations.
We would consider lowering the rating if revenues and earnings fall short of
our expectations because of adverse market conditions, the unsuccessful
integration of strategic acquisitions, or if management increases its
financial risk tolerance.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Recovery Ratings On The Debt Of Speculative Grade Companies In The
Insurance Sector, June 24, 2008
-- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Alliant Holdings I Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Alliant Holdings I Inc.
Senior Secured B B-
Recovery Rating 2 3