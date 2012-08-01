Aug 1 - In its latest quarterly EMEA Structured Finance (SF) Snapshot, Fitch
Ratings notes that insurance companies and other institutional investors are
considering mortgage lending opportunities in European commercial real estate
(CRE), in a bid to fill part of the void left by bank deleveraging and the
absence of a vibrant European CMBS market.
In his article 'Commercial Mortgage Markets in Reconstruction', Euan Gatfield,
Head of EMEA CMBS at Fitch, reports that the agency has been approached by
investors seeking ratings for good quality commercial mortgage loans. Insurance
companies in particular are exploring the use of ratings in order to meet
capital adequacy rules prescribed under forthcoming Solvency II regulations.
In response to these enquiries, Fitch is in the process of extending its CMBS
rating methodology to address the particular attributes of single loans. One of
the key differences is that loans do not have a 'tail period' that allows for
mortgage enforcement proceeds to be realised. Accordingly, credit analysis is
constrained by the likelihood of repayment through refinancing or voluntary
extension, which means ratings are capped no higher than 'A'.
Subject to this, and other factors described in the article, investment grade
ratings may be assigned to high quality loans with low leverage, secured on
'defensive' collateral yielding stable cash flow - such as prime real estate or
highly diversified portfolios - and made to 'bankruptcy-remote' borrowers.
Fitch's quarterly Snapshot provides an analysis of developments in the
structured finance sector. Reports covering the US and EMEA regions are
available at www.fitchratings.com. The latest edition is in a shorter format
than previous editions, comprising the above-mentioned article plus three others
topical articles. Most of the reference material previously provided in Snapshot
is available separately on the agency's website.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.