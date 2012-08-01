Aug 1 - Since July 10, the speculative-grade composite spread has remained tighter than its one-year moving average, shifting from a near-continuous trend of wider spreads from May 17 to July 2, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The U.S. Speculative-Grade Composite Spread Is Now Lower Than Its One-Year Moving Average." "During this time, the widest differential occurred on June 5, when the spread was 720 basis points (bps) and the moving average was 669 bps--a gap of 51 bps," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, spreads today are generally wider than they were a year ago, as a result of events such as the U.S. debt-ceiling debate and the amplified sovereign debt crisis in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone)." Over the past week the Credit Default Swap North America High Yield Index spread widened by 18 bps to 596 bps and is tighter than at the start of the year when it was 662 bps. The Credit Default Swap North America Investment Grade Index widened by 3 bps to 146 bps and is wider than at the start of the year when it was 138 bps. Speculative-grade issuance decreased to $1.7 billion from $6.5 billion over the past week and spreads widened by 8 bps to 687. The speculative-grade spread is tighter than both its one-year moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 744 bps. Investment-grade issuance decreased to $4.7 billion from $9.8 billion over the past week and spreads remained flat at 209 bps. The investment-grade spread is tighter than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.