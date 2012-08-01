Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Entertainment Properties Trust's (EPR's) $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We expect the company to use proceeds from the offering to repay $168 million in mortgage debt and draws on its unsecured revolving credit facility. Our ratings on Kansas City, Mo.-based EPR reflect the company's "significant" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile. In our view, EPR's tenant base is concentrated and exhibits weak credit quality. There may also be limited potential for profitable reuse of some properties upon vacancy. However, we believe strong occupancy, supported by mostly triple-net-leases, and manageable near-term lease rollover will support EPR's portfolio cash flow stability over the next few years. The stable outlook on the company anticipates steady portfolio cash flow supported by longer-term, triple-net-leases and modest improvements in credit metrics from external growth. It also reflects our expectation that fixed charges will decline after the company refinances its secured debt. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, Oct. 12, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Entertainment Properties Trust Rating Corporate credit rating BB/Stable New Rating Entertainment Properties Trust Rating $250 mil. sr. notes due 2022 BB+ Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.