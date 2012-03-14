March 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings on Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and its wholly owned domestic insurance subsidiaries (see complete list below). The Rating Outlook is Stable. This action follows a periodic review of MassMutual's financial results. The ratings and outlook are supported by MassMutual's large and stable block of traditional life insurance, strong capital levels, solid competitive position in several major business lines, high-quality investment portfolio, and moderate financial leverage. Fitch also believes that MassMutual's operating earnings have recovered since the financial crisis but are still vulnerable to economic conditions. Fitch considers MassMutual's capital strong with significant financial flexibility to maintain strength even under stressed economic conditions. Consolidated statutory total adjusted capital (TAC) increased approximately 7% in 2011 to $13.2 billion at year-end driven by operating earnings and improved investment quality. NAIC risk-based capital ratio increased to 522% from 507%. A significant source of financial flexibility comes from the participating nature of MassMutual's in-force whole life business as well as experience pass-through features of other insurance products. However, Fitch believes the quality of MassMutual's capital has lessened since the beginning of the financial crisis as the company added surplus notes and benefited from accounting changes that led to a write-up in the carrying value of asset management subsidiaries as well as recognition of additional deferred tax assets. Fitch also believes that while earnings have improved since the 2008 start of the financial crisis they still remain vulnerable to economic and investment market stress. Statutory net income decreased 23% in 2011 largely due to increased variable annuity guarantee reserves caused by prolonged low interest rates. This caused operating return (after dividends and taxes) on TAC to fall in 2011 after the two years of improvement. Fitch recognizes that the negative effects of 2011's increased variable annuity guarantee reserves were offset by hedges for which accounting treatment dictates the benefits appear separately, mostly in surplus through the unrealized gains and losses line. Operating results are also reflective of the company's comparatively high level of policyholder dividend payments. MassMutual has no long-term financial debt due until 2023, and its funding agreement business appears substantially self-funded given its strong asset/liability management program. MassMutual's financial leverage ratio and total financing and commitment ratio for year-end 2011 are expected to remain relatively modest. Surplus notes comprised 10% of TAC at year-end 2011 but the January 2012 $400 million surplus note issue pushed the ratio to 13% on a pro forma basis. However, the higher level is still within rating guidelines of 15% for normal surplus note notching. The ratings on C.M. Life Insurance Company (CM Life) and MML Bay State Life Insurance Company (MML Bay State), which are wholly owned subsidiaries of MassMutual, are based on Fitch's view that these entities are important operating companies within the MassMutual organization. MassMutual Global Funding, LLC is a limited liability company domiciled in the Cayman Islands. MassMutual Global Funding II is a statutory trust domiciled in the state of Delaware. The companies and trusts were established for the sole purpose of issuing debt instruments secured by funding agreements issued by MassMutual. MassMutual Financial Group is a marketing name for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. MassMutual is headquartered in Springfield, MA. Its affiliates include OppenheimerFunds, Inc.; Babson Capital Management LLC; Baring Asset Management Limited; Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers LLC; MML Investors Services, LLC., MassMutual International LLC and The MassMutual Trust Company, FSB. The company had $443 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2011. Key rating triggers for MassMutual ratings that could lead to an upgrade include: --Sustained improvement in quality and stability of operating results, investment performance and capital generation. Key rating triggers for MassMutual ratings that could lead to a downgrade include: --Increased volatility in capital and earnings due to higher than expected credit-related losses (particularly in commercial real-estate related investments), adverse outcome to litigation or other unexpected developments. --NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 400%. --Surplus notes to TAC ratio above 15%. --A change in MassMutual's legal organizational structure (which Fitch considers unlikely) or a significant change in the macro environment. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+'; --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA'; --$250 million 7.625% surplus notes due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'AA-'; --$100 million 7.5% surplus notes due March 1, 2024 at 'AA-'; --$250 million 5.625% surplus notes due May 15, 2033 at 'AA-'; --$750 million 8.875% surplus notes due June 1, 2039 at 'AA-'; --$400 million 5.375% surplus notes due Dec. 1, 2041 at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Commercial paper program at 'F1+'. C.M. Life Insurance Company MML Bay State Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AA+'. MassMutual Global Funding, LLC MassMutual Global Funding II --Secured notes program at 'AA+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology