Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VTB Bank (Georgia)'s (VTBG) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' and Liberty Bank's (LB) Long-term IDR at 'B', both with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, the agency has upgraded LB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: LIBERTY BANK'S VR AND IDRS The upgrade of LB's VR reflects the strengthening of the bank's capitalisation and the extended track record of sound performance under new management since the takeover in 2009. The affirmation of LB's Long-term IDR reflects the fact that it was already 'B' as a result of the bank's 'B' Support Rating Floor (SRF), and so is not impacted by the VR upgrade. Following the change in the VR, LB's Long-term IDR is now driven by its VR, while still being underpinned at its current level by the SRF. RATING DRIVERS: LIBERTY BANK'S VR AND IDRS LB's VR and IDRs reflect the bank's sound recent performance in terms of both pre-impairment profitability and the quality of non-legacy loans, its solid capitalisation, currently comfortable liquidity, the absence of debt funding, the predominantly local currency balance sheet and good standards of management, governance and disclosure. At the same time, the ratings also consider inherent risks in LB's rapid loan growth in the relatively high-risk operating environment, the bank's still rather narrow franchise, significant concentrations in the deposit base and some reliance on government and municipal funding. Capitalisation has improved as a result of equity injections and earnings retention, which have increased the bank's Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio to 13.0% at end-Q112 (end-2010: 8.3%). The regulatory capital ratios are significantly lower (Tier 1 8.5%; total 10.9% at end-H112), mainly as a result of the non-inclusion of fixed assets revaluations in capital. The bank is still reliant on a waiver from the National Bank of Georgia, exempting it from minimum capital requirements (Tier 1 8%; total 12%) until September 2012. Fitch believes retained earnings should be sufficient to ensure regulatory compliance by the time the waiver expires, but potential conversion of a GEL18.8m contingent capital facility (subscribed mainly by LB's main shareholder; mandatory conversion into ordinary shares in case of non-compliance), would also strengthen capital ratios by approximately 3ppts. The bank's earning capacity is improving on the back of rapid net loan growth (104% in 2011; 20% in H112), which has improved scale efficiencies, reasonable asset quality, and a wide net interest margin, which is supported by the bank's focus on mass retail banking. Non-performing loans in the non-legacy loan book were a moderate 3.0% at end-Q112, while a large majority of exposures in the pre-acquisition legacy book (10% of loans at end-Q112) were impaired. Positively, and in contrast to other rated Georgian banks, LB's funding is predominantly GEL-denominated (83% of H112 customer deposits), as a result of which the majority of customer loans are also issued in local currency. LB's liquidity position is also comfortable, with highly liquid assets (cash, interbank assets and unpledged government securities) covering 32% of customer funding at end-H112. However, significant reliance on government and municipal funding (54% of customer deposits at FYE11, including some large balances), can make funding levels somewhat volatile. RATING DRIVERS: LIBERTY BANK'S SUPPORT RATING AND SRF LB's '4' Support Rating and 'B' SRF reflect Fitch's view of the moderate probability of government support given the bank's important social function of providing banking services in remote parts of the country and its role in distributing pensions and public sector salaries, as well as the track record of government support in 2008-2009. RATING SENSITIVITIES: LIBERTY BANK LB's VR and Long-term IDR could be upgraded if the bank builds a further track record of sound performance and gradually strengthens its franchise, while maintaining adequate levels of capital and liquidity. Further improvements in the Georgian operating environment could also support an upgrade. A marked deterioration in asset quality as the bank continues its rapid growth, or significant negative shocks for the Georgian economy, could result in downward pressure on the VR. However, this would only result in a downgrade of the Long-term IDR if Fitch also downgraded the bank's Support Rating and SRF. The latter is possible if there is a sovereign downgrade or a marked reduction of LB's social importance/agency role, neither of which are currently anticipated by Fitch. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VTBG'S SUPPORT RATING AND IDRS The affirmation of VTBG's Long-term IDR at 'BB'/Stable, and its Support Rating at '3', reflects Fitch's continued view of the likelihood of shareholder support from its 96%-owner, JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable), the state-controlled, second-largest bank in Russia. In Fitch's view, VTB would have a high propensity to support its Georgian subsidiary, given VTBG's small size, the significant amount of funding VTBG receives from VTB, the track record of capital support from its parent and the banks' common branding. At the same time, VTBG's ability to receive and utilise parent support could be restricted by transfer and convertibility restrictions, the risk of which is reflected in Georgia's Country Ceiling ('BB'). RATING SENSITIVITIES: VTBG'S SUPPORT RATING AND IDRS VTBG's Long-term IDR could be upgraded or downgraded if there was a similar change in Georgia's Country Ceiling and sovereign ratings. The rating could also be downgraded if there was a multi-notch downgrade of VTB, or any clear indication that Russian government support for VTB would not be allowed to flow through to its foreign subsidiaries, neither of which is currently anticipated. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VTBG'S VR The affirmation of VTBG's VR at 'b-' reflects the bank's small size and modest franchise, concentrated balance sheet, limited track record of reasonable credit underwriting and significant proportion of foreign currency lending. However, the rating also considers the bank's return to profitability in 2011 as a result of significantly lower impairment charges and an increase in cheaper parent funding, and currently acceptable capitalisation and liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VTBG'S VR An extended track record of better performance and credit underwriting could result in an upgrade of the VR. Further relapses in risk management and asset quality could result in a downgrade. LB was the fourth-largest bank in Georgia, holding 6.6% of system assets at end-Q112. At end-2011, it was 76.5% owned by Liberty Capital LLC, with a majority of the remainder held by institutional investors through the bank's unlisted GDR programme. VTBG held 3.4% of end-Q112 banking sector assets. JSC Liberty Bank: Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' JSC VTB Bank (Georgia): Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3'