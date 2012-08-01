(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Commercial Bank of Kuwait's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR CB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high probability of support being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, if needed. Fitch's assessment of support is based on the financial strength of Kuwait ('AA'/Stable), CB's importance within the domestic banking system and the longstanding track record of support for the Kuwaiti banking system. The VR reflects the high concentrations in CB's loan and funding profiles, and high impairment charges that continue to impact overall levels of profitability. The rating also considers CB's established domestic franchise, improving asset quality indicators following substantial NPL write-offs, and acceptable liquidity and capitalisation. CB's profitability continues to be weak, with nearly all of its pre-impairment operating profit absorbed by high impairment charges in 2011 and Q112. Fitch expects overall profitability will remain under pressure in the short term as the bank continues its period of housekeeping, but will eventually improve as impairment charges normalise. CB's asset quality indicators have significantly improved following large write-offs, with the NPL ratio declining to 6.5% at end-Q112 (end-2010: 15.4%), and reserve coverage improving to 101% (end-2010: 59%). CB reported Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios of 16.0% and 18.9%, respectively, at end-Q112, which Fitch views as acceptable. However, capital is exposed to high borrower and sector concentrations within CB's loan portfolio, as well as a large AFS securities portfolio (most of which is regional equities). CB benefits from a large and stable deposit base (73% of non-equity funding at end-Q112), with large funding support from quasi-government deposits. The bank's liquidity position is comfortable, with a loans/deposits ratio (including deposits from non-bank financial institutions) of 81% at end-Q112, below the regulatory limit of 85%. Liquid assets comprising cash, treasury bonds, interbank placements and investment securities amounted to 41% of total assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability for the Kuwaiti authorities to provide timely support to CB. However, Fitch notes the strong history of support provided by the Kuwaiti government for the banking system. Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration in the domestic operating environment, if it were to impact CB's risk indicators and erode capital from its current level. Upside potential would require more diversification in the loan portfolio, further improvement in CB's asset quality indicators, normalised impairment charges and a return to healthy profitability. CB is the fourth-largest bank in Kuwait by total assets, and provides a wide range of corporate and retail banking products to the local market. At end-Q112, CB's main shareholder was Al Sharq Holding, with a 23% stake. The remaining shares are widely held and are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. The rating actions are as follows: Commercial Bank of Kuwait Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)