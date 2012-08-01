(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Commercial Bank of Kuwait's (CB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
CB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high
probability of support being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, if needed.
Fitch's assessment of support is based on the financial strength of Kuwait
('AA'/Stable), CB's importance within the domestic banking system and the
longstanding track record of support for the Kuwaiti banking system.
The VR reflects the high concentrations in CB's loan and funding profiles, and
high impairment charges that continue to impact overall levels of profitability.
The rating also considers CB's established domestic franchise, improving asset
quality indicators following substantial NPL write-offs, and acceptable
liquidity and capitalisation.
CB's profitability continues to be weak, with nearly all of its pre-impairment
operating profit absorbed by high impairment charges in 2011 and Q112. Fitch
expects overall profitability will remain under pressure in the short term as
the bank continues its period of housekeeping, but will eventually improve as
impairment charges normalise.
CB's asset quality indicators have significantly improved following large
write-offs, with the NPL ratio declining to 6.5% at end-Q112 (end-2010: 15.4%),
and reserve coverage improving to 101% (end-2010: 59%). CB reported Tier 1 and
Fitch core capital ratios of 16.0% and 18.9%, respectively, at end-Q112, which
Fitch views as acceptable. However, capital is exposed to high borrower and
sector concentrations within CB's loan portfolio, as well as a large AFS
securities portfolio (most of which is regional equities).
CB benefits from a large and stable deposit base (73% of non-equity funding at
end-Q112), with large funding support from quasi-government deposits. The bank's
liquidity position is comfortable, with a loans/deposits ratio (including
deposits from non-bank financial institutions) of 81% at end-Q112, below the
regulatory limit of 85%. Liquid assets comprising cash, treasury bonds,
interbank placements and investment securities amounted to 41% of total assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability for the Kuwaiti
authorities to provide timely support to CB. However, Fitch notes the strong
history of support provided by the Kuwaiti government for the banking system.
Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration in the domestic
operating environment, if it were to impact CB's risk indicators and erode
capital from its current level. Upside potential would require more
diversification in the loan portfolio, further improvement in CB's asset quality
indicators, normalised impairment charges and a return to healthy profitability.
CB is the fourth-largest bank in Kuwait by total assets, and provides a wide
range of corporate and retail banking products to the local market. At end-Q112,
CB's main shareholder was Al Sharq Holding, with a 23% stake. The remaining
shares are widely held and are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange.
The rating actions are as follows:
Commercial Bank of Kuwait
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)