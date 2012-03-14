March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Federal
Reserve's objection to MetLife Inc.'s (NYSE:MET; A-/Negative/A-2) 2012
capital distribution plan does not affect the ratings on MET. As a bank holding
company, MET was required to participate in the 2012 Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review, and is winding down and selling the banking operations that
give it its bank holding company structure. Our rating on MET reflects
considerable strengths, but capitalization remains a relative weakness to the
rating. Debt leverage has improved and holding company cash reserves have grown,
but minimal statutory earnings were retained in the combined U.S. operating
subsidiaries to fund growth. MET far exceeded our expectation of $7.8 billion
generally accepted accounting principles-adjusted EBITDA in 2011 due to
derivative gains, but should generate about $8 billion adjusted EBITDA
prospectively, or about 6x fixed-charge coverage.