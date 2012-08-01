Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its
issue-level rating on Exterran Energy Corp.'s 4.75% convertible
senior unsecured notes due 2014, which is being assigned to Exterran Holdings
Inc. to reflect recent changes to the company's capital structure. We
lowered the issue-level rating to 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating)
from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '1', reflecting our
expectations of average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default.
This is because the 4.75% convertible senior notes and the company's 4.25%
convertible senior notes due 2014 are now pari passu and share in the same
collateral after the company's secured revolving facility and its 7.25% senior
notes.
"The ratings on Exterran Holdings Inc. the company's participation in the
highly competitive, capital-intensive natural gas compression services
industry; its leveraged financial profile; weak operating and credit metrics;
its exposure to weak natural gas prices; and the master limited partnership
structure of Exterran's growing subsidiary, Exterran Partners L.P.," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Susan Ding. The ratings also incorporate the
company's respectable share of the domestic contract compression market and
its business and geographic diversity. As of March 31, 2012, Exterran Holdings
had approximately $1.70 billion in debt outstanding.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.
RATINGS LIST
Exterran Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
4.75% convertible sr nts due 2014 B+ BB
Recovery Rating 4 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.