Aug 1 - The default rate of Italian loans that have finished their payment
holiday (PH) was at 10.4%, while an additional 17% of the payment holiday loans
were 30 days or more delinquent as at end-2011, according to a sample of
Fitch-rated RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes.
Payment holidays offer lower income borrowers a one year break from paying
principal and interest payments or in some cases principal only on their loan.
The Italian Banking Association (ABI), which runs the main scheme, extended it
yesterday until January 2013.
The payment holiday reduces the effectiveness of performance triggers and
provision mechanisms because it extends the time needed to classify loans as
defaulted. However, the low take up rates of these schemes means they have not
affected RMBS or covered bond ratings.
Payment holidays are negative for senior noteholders in RMBS transactions
because the delay in recognising the default puts off the start of loss
provisioning mechanisms. This prevents a build up of credit enhancement that
would help insulate the transaction from the loans' eventual default.
The impact on transaction performance overall though is low because of the
modest take up of the scheme. Only 1.2% of outstanding residential mortgage
loans in the Fitch-rated RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes as at
end- 2011 were on a payment holiday.
The low take up rate is primary because of strict eligibility criteria largely
linked to job losses and suspension. Approximately half of payment holidays were
due to job loss and another quarter were due to job suspension.
If unemployment were to increase we would expect the number of payment holidays
to jump. However, for payment holidays to impact our credit ratings, the
unemployment rate would need to increase next year to over 12.5%, which is
considerably above our forecast of 9.6%. This would take payment holidays to
4%-5.5%.
The impact of payment holidays on the rating of covered bonds will depend mainly
on whether each programme's asset coverage test specifically provides for
haircuts to be applied on loans on payment holidays. Naturally, those programmes
without specific haircuts and those exposed to inadequate interest rate risk
hedging of payment holiday loans are the most vulnerable.
For further information about our analysis on Italian payment holidays see
Italian Mortgage Payment Holidays -- Two-Year Update on www.fitchratings.com.
