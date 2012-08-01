Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial rating of 'A-' to Corn Belt
Power Cooperative, Iowa (Corn Belt) implied senior secured obligations. The
rating takes into account $185.9 million of debt at Dec. 31, 2011, but is
implied because none of the outstanding debt is publicly held.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The senior secured obligations are secured by a mortgage interest in
substantially all of Corn Belt's tangible and certain of its intangible assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ENHANCED POWER SUPPLY STRATEGY: Corn Belt substantially improved its power
supply strategy in 2009, by becoming a Class A member of Basin Electric Power
Cooperative (Basin; rated 'A+' by Fitch). The power-supply agreement extends to
2050 and should reduce Corn Belt's operating risk and provide more stable
longer-term power costs to its member systems.
COMPETITIVE ELECTRIC RATES: A self-regulated entity, Corn Belt's wholesale power
costs were reasonable at 57.96 mills per kilowatt-hour in 2011. Members' rates
fall in between those of the two neighboring investor-owned utilities and are in
line with other area cooperatives. Corn Belt's rates are forecasted to rise
gradually, tracking increased costs of the Basin system (which account for 85%
of Corn Belt expenses) and funding requirements for environmental projects.
VIBRANT SERVICE AREA: Corn Belt's member service territory enjoys good wealth,
high farm values and below average unemployment. Corn is the main crop,
benefiting from grain exports and solid pricing.
ETHANOL PRODUCTION IMPORTANT: Ethanol, an important component of the local
economy, has profited from federal ethanol subsidies and tariffs. However,
ethanol sales have come under increasing pressure, with the recent elimination
of these subsidies, a sharp increase in corn prices and weaker demand for
gasoline. To date, Corn Belt members have not been meaningfully affected by the
slowdown and management believes any potential financial impact should be
manageable.
FINANCIALS IMPROVING: Corn Belt previously kept financial ratios low, in line
with Rural Utilities Service (RUS) financial requirements. In the past few
years, the Board has adopted a more constructive financial policy, whereby debt
coverage ratios have improved and equity as a percentage of capitalization and
assets has grown. The use of a three-part financial test, together with less
capital funding needs, should produce healthier results going forward.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
MEETING INCREASED TARGETS: Corn Belt's ability to maintain improved financial
targets, combined with a positive operating experience as a member of Basin,
could enhance the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
Corn Belt is a small generation and transmission (G&T) cooperative,
headquartered in Humboldt, Iowa. It serves 10 member distribution cooperatives
and one municipal electric cooperative, which in turn serves 12 municipal
electric utilities. In total, 41 counties in Northern Iowa are served. Long-term
all-requirements wholesale power contracts with its members extend until 2050.
Energy sales rose significantly starting in 2004 with the expansion of ethanol
plants in the members' service territories. Sales have been largely flat
beginning in 2007. Over the next five years, growth in demand and energy are
forecasted at about 0.5% to 1.0% per year.
THREE-PART FINANCIAL TARGET
A key component of Corn Belt's financials is a 'three part' financial
requirement (board approved) that sets results sufficient to meet financial and
legal obligations and provide adequate operating flexibility. Under the historic
RUS Mortgage, the cooperative's assets are pledged to lenders and it is required
to maintain a minimum 1.05x Times Interest Earned Ratio (TIER) and Debt Service
Coverage (DSC) of 1.0x. This was the primary driver of Corn Belt's past tighter
financial policies.
More recently, as the cooperative planned for the implementation of a new
Indenture, management established an internal policy of meeting a minimum TIER
(or MFI) of 1.10x and DSC of 1.00x. The policy includes a target for TIER (or
MFI) of 1.30x and DSC of 1.15x. The third part of the financial target is to
achieve a positive annual operating margin which should generate sufficient cash
flow to satisfy working capital requirements. Non-cash patronage from Basin is
not included in the calculation of these ratios. Based on these targets,
financial coverage and equity ratios are expected to improve to more substantial
levels.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this
action was informed by information from CreditScope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012).
