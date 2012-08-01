Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Broomfield, Colo.-based Level 3 Communications Inc.'s subsidiary Level 3 Financing Inc.'s $400 million senior notes due 2020. The '6' recovery rating on these unsecured notes reflects our expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. The notes will be sold under Rule 144A with registration rights, and the company said it expects proceeds to be used to redeem a portion of its 8.75% senior notes due 2017, which have $700 million outstanding. Other ratings on Level 3 Communications and subsidiaries, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating and the positive outlook, are not affected by the new notes. We do not expect the debt offering and redemption of 8.75% notes to change our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Apart from this refinancing, we expect debt leverage, including our adjustments, mostly for operating leases, to improve to an area above 6x, from recent levels of over 8x. The positive outlook cites the potential for a one-notch upgrade if Level 3 Communications demonstrates that it is successfully integrating Global Crossing and, further, is on track to realize at least the bulk of what the company projects to ultimately be $300 million in annual operating synergies. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Level 3 Communications, published March 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Level 3 Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- New Ratings Level 3 Financing Inc. Senior Unsecured $400 mil notes due 2020 CCC Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.