(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- Aviv REIT Inc. issued $75 million in an add-on offering of 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019. Our 'B+' senior unsecured rating is unaffected. -- The Chicago, Ill.-based company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay roughly $72 million under the existing secured acquisition facility. -- The transaction reduces Aviv's secured debt to 38% of total outstanding debt from 100% at year-end 2010. March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its 'B+' rating for Aviv REIT Inc.'s (Aviv's) senior unsecured notes is unaffected by the company's add-on offering of $75 million senior unsecured notes. The notes have a 7.75% coupon and mature on Feb. 15, 2019. The company will use proceeds to repay roughly $72 million under the existing secured acquisition facility. The offering is the second add-on to the company's $200 million senior unsecured issue on Feb. 4, 2011. Chicago-based Aviv is a private owner of skilled nursing facilities in the U.S., with 225 owned or managed properties housing 20,875 licensed beds. The company finances predominantly local and regional nursing home operators through the sale and leaseback of properties with long-term triple-net leases. Aviv is among the smallest of the REITs we rate and has an undepreciated book asset value of approximately $1 billion, which equates to a moderate $44,000 average cost per bed. However, the company maintains a geographically diverse portfolio of properties in 26 states with concentrations in California (17%), Texas (13%), Ohio (9%), Arkansas (8%), Pennsylvania (8%), and Missouri (7%). The transaction reduces Aviv's secured debt to 38% of total outstanding debt from 100% at year-end 2010. While the company's interest costs will increase due to this add-on, we believe that Aviv's credit profile will ultimately benefit from the reduction in floating-rate debt and additional progress unencumbering its asset base. For more information on our rating on Aviv REIT, see our full analysis, "Aviv REIT Inc.," published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings List Ratings Outstanding Aviv REIT Inc./ Aviv Healthcare Properties L.P./ Aviv Healthcare Capital Corp. Corporate credit B+/Stable/-- Senior unsecured B+ Recovery rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)