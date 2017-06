CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil prices sink, triple event on Thursday in focus

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3512, or 74.01 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since May 29 at C$1.3427 * Longer term bond prices lower across yield curve TORONTO, June 7 The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices tumbled and investors braced for a trio of major events on Thursday. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell sharply after the U.S. government reported an unexpected rise in crude and gasoline inve