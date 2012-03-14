March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB' global scale and 'P-3' Canadian scale ratings to Toronto-based Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd.'s pending issuance of up to C$200 million in
preferred shares, with an option on an additional C$50 million available to the
underwriters.
Fairfax intends to issue the preferred shares from its current $2 billion
universal shelf filing. We believe the company will use the proceeds to
augment its cash position, to increase short-term investments and marketable
securities held at the holding company, to retire outstanding debt and other
corporate obligations, and for general corporate purposes.
Fairfax, through its insurance operating subsidiaries--including Odyssey
Reinsurance, Northbridge Financial units, Crum & Forster, and Zenith
Insurance--maintains a competitive presence in the North American commercial
insurance marketplace, as well as in the global reinsurance market. The
ratings on Fairfax reflect the group's enhanced and well-diversified global
footprint in reinsurance and insurance, strong operating performance mostly
driven by consistent total returns on its investment portfolio, and very
strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive factors are substantial
catastrophe exposure that can create earnings volatility, above-average
appetite for market risk, and reserving risk due to long-tail casualty
writings and runoff segment.
In 2011, Fairfax reported a pretax operating loss of $486 million, largely as
a result of about $1 billion in catastrophe losses, compared with $220.5
million in 2010. Its combined ratio in 2011 for ongoing operations was
somewhat high at 114.3%, with 19 percentage points stemming from catastrophe
losses in 2011, as compared to 103.5% in 2010. On a pro-forma basis at
year-end 2011, upon completion of the issuance and repayment of some
outstanding debt, Fairfax's total financial leverage will be approximately
31.5%, which marginally exceeds our expectation, and the impact on EBITDA
fixed-charge coverage is negligible. In 2012, we expect earnings and capital
growth to bring financial leverage back to our expectation of about 30%.
RATINGS LIST
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/--
New Ratings
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
C$250 mil. preferred shares
Global scale rating BB
Canadian scale rating P-3