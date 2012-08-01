Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its
recovery rating upward to '3' from '4' on Braintree, Mass.-based Altra Holdings
Inc.'s 8.125% senior secured notes. The mechanical power transmission
product manufacturer recently redeemed $21 million of its
senior secured notes, and about $177 million remains outstanding.
The issue rating remains 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating on
subsidiary Altra Industrial Motion Inc.
We expect the lower amount of outstanding debt to result in greater recovery
for lenders in a payment default. The '3' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders following a
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Altra Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Altra Industrial
Motion Inc. remain unchanged.
RATINGS LIST
Altra Industrial Motion Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Altra Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured BB- BB-
Recovery Rating 3 4