March 14 - Overview
-- New York-based global marketing services company MDC Partner's
fourth-quarter 2011 EBITDA was below our expectations.
-- Covenant headroom could narrow in the second quarter of 2012 because
of revolving credit facility borrowings to fund deferred acquisition
consideration payments.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on MDC to negative from stable.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view of increasing potential
for a covenant violation barring an amendment or alternative sources of cash.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on New York-based MDC Partners Inc., a holding company for a
portfolio of marketing services firms, to negative from stable.
We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, as well as the
'B+' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt. The recovery
rating on the company's senior unsecured debt also remain unchanged at '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in
the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The rating outlook revision reflects a steeper EBITDA decline in the fourth
quarter of 2011 than we had previously expected. We estimate this will result
in fully adjusted leverage (including operating leases and acquisition-related
liabilities) in the low-6x area at year-end. As a result, according to our
criteria, we are revising our assessment of the company's financial risk
profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive." In addition, we believe that
covenant headroom could narrow in the second quarter of 2012, when a large
portion of the company's $51.8 million of near-term deferred acquisition
consideration (earn-out) obligations become due. We believe the company will
have to meet a large portion of these obligations with borrowings under its
revolving credit facility. The total leverage covenant under the company's
credit facility agreement steps down to 3.75x at June 30, 2012, from 4.6x,
which, in conjunction with more difficult first half year-over-year
comparisons, could lead to a slim margin of compliance.
We currently consider MDC's business profile as "fair," given our view of the
strong creative reputation of its key agency, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and
its growing digital capabilities. We believe this despite the company's
relatively small agency network, limited global presence, and its still high
(but declining) concentration of revenue and EBITDA from two key agencies.
However, further EBITDA margin compression could cause us to revise our
assessment.
MDC is a global provider of marketing services, with revenue concentration in
the U.S. (80% of revenue), Canada (16%), and other (4%). The company's
subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of marketing communications and
consulting services. The advertising industry is subject to the cyclical
nature of advertising, as well as a client's ability to switch to competitors
or scale back spending at short notice. MDC has been in an aggressive growth
mode over the past two years, spending over $150 million on acquisitions and
over $60 million in key talent additions and office expansion. We believe that
increased staffing and facilities costs outpaced revenue growth in certain
areas. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue was 72% in 2011, compared to
65% in 2009. As a result, the company plans to reduce headcount by roughly 300
employees across various agencies, which will most likely lead to modest
severance expense in the first half of 2012.
An important industry trend is the shift of advertising and marketing services
to online distribution. Digital business now accounts for over 50% of revenue
at MDC, and the company's increased capabilities have led to increased market
share and net new business wins being up 33% in 2011. We believe acquisition
activity will slow in 2012, but we anticipate that the company will continue
to explore opportunities in digital and social media, and integrated agencies,
in addition to expanding capabilities in media buying and international
markets.
Advertising spending visibility remains low in 2012, and we believe that like
larger, higher-rated peers, organic revenue growth at MDC will slow compared
to 2011. Key industry risk factors include the performance of certain
euro-currency markets, as well as anything that stalls the modest momentum in
the U.S. economy, such as rising oil prices or deterioration in consumer
confidence. Revenue concentration in the U.S., where advertising and marketing
spending was stronger, together with recent business wins totaling $104
million, supported revenues in 2011.Under our base case scenario (not
including the impact of potential acquisitions), we expect revenue to increase
at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012. As a result, based on
our expectation of higher salary and facilities costs, we believe EBITDA
(including distributions from affiliates, but after minority interest expense
and equity-based compensation) could increase at a mid-teens rate.
For the fourth quarter, revenue jumped 20.5%, led by organic revenue growth of
6.7% and acquisition-related growth of 14%. However, EBITDA (including
distributions from affiliates, but after minority interest expense,
acquisition deal costs, and equity-based compensation) dropped 40%, primarily
the result of a roughly 29% increase in costs of services sold and 81%
increase in office and general expenses. The company's EBITDA margin (after
net minority distributions and treating stock compensation as expense)
declined to roughly 6.2% in 2011, down from 8.6% in 2010 because of expense
increases. Despite healthy revenue growth, increases in talent and facilities
spending have constrained EBITDA margin improvement. MDC has publicly stated
its intention to decelerate operating cost increases in 2012 and focus on
margin improvement. Under our base case scenario (excluding potential
acquisitions), we believe that the company could restore the EBITDA margin to
the mid- to high-6% area in 2012.
Lease-adjusted debt (including earn-outs and put obligations) to EBITDA (after
net distributions to noncontrolling interests, but before noncash stock
compensation) was high, at 5.5x as of Sept. 30, 2011. For full-year 2011, we
estimate that fully adjusted leverage was slightly higher, in the low-6x area.
Under our base case scenario, assuming a constant level of
acquisition-related liabilities and excluding the impact of potential
acquisitions, we believe that fully adjusted leverage could decline to the
low- to mid-5x area in 2012.
Discretionary cash flow (operating cash flow, less capital expenditures and
after dividends and minority distributions) was negative for the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2011, mainly because of working capital cash usage as a result
of acquisition activity. We estimate that discretionary cash flow was also
negative for the full year, in the $35 million to $40 million area, owing to
working capital cash usage. A key rating factor will be the company's ability
to generate positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, which will partly depend
on acquisition activity.
Liquidity
In our opinion, MDC has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next
12 months, despite covenant headroom that suggests "less than adequate"
liquidity according to our criteria. We believe the company's credit metrics
and bank relationships provide a degree of financial flexibility if the
company were to need another amendment. Our assessment of the company's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and access to the
revolving credit facility) to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next
12 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%.
-- Compliance with maintenance covenants would not survive a 15% drop in
EBITDA from levels as of Dec. 31, 2011, and compliance could fall below 5% in
the second quarter barring an amendment.
-- The company has flexibility to reduce acquisition and capital spending
in order to bolster liquidity, if need be.
-- We believe MDC has good relationships with its banks, based on recent
credit agreement amendments, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit
markets.
MDC's sources of liquidity include cash balances of $8.1 million as of Dec.
31, 2011, and access to its $150 million secured asset-based revolving credit
facility (unrated). Based on covenant limitations in the senior note
indentures, the company was able to borrow an incremental $41.2 million under
the revolver as of Dec. 31, 2011. In 2012, assuming a neutral impact from
working capital and excluding potential acquisitions, we estimate cash flow
from operations could be in the $35 million to $40 million range. Uses of
liquidity over the next 12 months include capital expenditures that we
estimate in the $20 million area, annual dividends of about $16.5 million, and
the deferred acquisition consideration (earn-outs), the current portion of
which totaled $51.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The credit agreement contains financial covenants, including a maximum senior
leverage ratio of 2.0x, a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.15x, a minimum
fixed-coverage ratio of 1.25x, and a minimum EBITDA requirement of $90
million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the company had less than 10%
cushion against the 4.15x maximum leverage ratio, which, based on its February
2012 amendment, loosens to 4.6x on March 31, 2012 to accommodate more
difficult first-quarter comparisons. The covenant steps down to 3.75x in the
second quarter of 2012, where it will remain over the life of the facility.
Barring an amendment or alternative sources of cash, we believe the company
could have difficulty meeting the second quarter step-down. However, based on
the company's recent credit amendments in September 2011 and February 2012,
when MDC was able to loosen covenants and not incur additional interest costs,
we believe the company has good relationships with its banks.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on MDC Partners published Oct. 28, 2011
on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that headroom against
financial covenants will narrow in the second quarter of 2012, potentially
requiring an amendment. In addition, the outlook reflects the company's
negative discretionary cash flow in 2011 and low visibility into 2012.
We could lower the rating over the near term if it becomes apparent that a
covenant violation is likely in the second quarter, which we believe could
happen if EBITDA doesn't grow at a mid-single digit percentage rate or faster
in the first half of 2012. We could also lower the rating because of further
sizable debt-financed acquisitions or EBITDA deterioration that precludes the
company from building a 15% to 20% cushion against financial covenants and
generating positive discretionary cash flow in 2012. We believe such a
scenario would entail higher-than-expected operating cost increases, due to
international expansion and talent acquisition.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company begins to build a more
substantial cushion against financial covenants and we see a clear indication
of its financial policy moving toward lower leverage through decelerating
operating cost growth and acquisition activity.
