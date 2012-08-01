Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB'
corporate credit rating on Hyatt Hotels Corp. is not currently impacted by
the company's announcement its board authorized up to $200 million in common
stock repurchases. The authorization is moderately sized compared to more than
$900 million in cash and short-term investments at June 2012. In addition, the
ratio of total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.7x at June 2012, within our
3x threshold for Hyatt at its current rating.
Hyatt's reported North American revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew over
8% and international RevPAR grew nearly 4% in the June 2012 quarter. In the
first half of 2012, Hyatt's EBITDA grew 19% due to RevPAR growth, renovated
hotel rooms coming back online, and acquired EBITDA. As a result, Hyatt is on
track to meet our expectation for 2012 EBITDA to increase in the mid-to-high
teens percentage area and for leverage to improve modestly to the mid-2x area
by the end of 2012. Current trends are good and we believe U.S. RevPAR (Hyatt
generates about two-thirds of its EBITDA in North America) will grow 5% to 7%
in 2012 and in the low-to-mid single digits in 2013. Consequently, we believe
Hyatt can complete the current share repurchase authorization without
meaningfully impairing to its liquidity profile.
However, Hyatt's announcement represents a more aggressive financial policy of
using part of its material cash and short-term investment balances to
programmatically return capital to shareholders, particularly because the
authorization follows acquisition and share repurchase activity in 2011 and
2012 that resulted in a significant increase in debt and a significant
decrease in cash and short-term investments. Debt balances increased almost
60% to $1.2 billion at June 2012 compared to $770 million at June 2011. Cash
and short-term investments decreased to around $900 million at June 2012
compared to $1.4 billion at June 2011. Furthermore, Hyatt plans to allocate a
significant $500 million of capital to joint venture investments and hotel
development over the next few years, which we believe will use a portion of
the company's expected debt capacity over this period. If Hyatt pursues
additional share repurchase authorizations or material additional
debt-financed acquisitions over the next 12 to 24 months in a manner that we
believe would drive leverage above 3x on a sustained basis, we may consider a
lower rating.