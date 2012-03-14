March 14 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the Federal
Reserve's objection to Citigroup Inc.'s (A-/Negative/A-2) 2012 capital
distribution plan does not affect the ratings on Citi. On March 13, the Fed
released the results of its 2012 comprehensive capital analysis and review.
Citi's Tier 1 common ratio declined to 4.9% under the stress test, including
Citi's request for capital distributions, from 11.7%. The Fed's target was 5%.
Excluding Citi's requested capital distributions, its Tier 1 common ratio under
the stress test declined to 5.9%. In our view, management was aggressive in its
capital request given the still unstable operating environment. We view this
negatively in terms of the firm's overall risk tolerance. We continue to believe
that Citi's capital and earnings are "adequate" (neutral to the ratings), as our
criteria define it, and we project that Citi's risk-adjusted capital ratio,
which was 6.7% as of September 2011, likely will rise to more than 7.0% by 2013.
Our forecast assumes modest dividends and share buybacks. We currently assess
Citi's risk position as "moderate" (negative to the ratings), which largely
reflects the considerable amount of risky assets in its Citi Holdings portfolio.