(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 - According to Fitch Ratings' 'An Exclusive Preview:
Fitch's 2012 Movie Exhibitor Outlook and Analysis' report issued today, the
operating outlook for U.S. movie exhibition industry remains stable, albeit
within the context of the cautious view Fitch has maintained on the longer-term
prospects for the industry over the past several years.
Fitch expects 2012 attendance growth in the low single digits, mainly due to the
more robust film slate compared to 2011. Fitch's forecast also factors in ticket
price growth in the low single digits. This growth is mostly due to the
continued rollout of premium screens and the more highly anticipated premium
offering film slate in 2012. Fitch expects the DCIP rollout of digital screens
to conclude in late 2012 or early 2013.
Fitch believes movie exhibition will continue to be a key promotion window for
the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases.
Longer term, Fitch believes revenues and the profitability of movie theaters
could be increasingly challenged by factors that are largely out of management's
control, such as quality and quantity of movies from the studios and increasing
indirect competition from other distribution channels such as video on demand
and the Internet. If such competition grows, the profitability of exhibitors
could be increasingly challenged, as patrons may have less incentive to go to
the theaters.
The significant degree of operating leverage means that cash flow can be
meaningfully affected by moderate top-line declines. These factors and financial
policy decisions will remain the main drivers of credit quality over the longer
term.
The report, 'An Exclusive Preview', which provides updated organization charts
and portfolio summaries for both AMC Entertainment Inc and Regal Entertainment
Inc, is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Report Type >> Topical Research &
Special Reports
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)