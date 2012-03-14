Overview -- U.S.-based carpet and floor covering maker Mohawk Industries Inc. has reduced adjusted debt by over 40% since the last housing peak in 2007, improving adjusted leverage to pre-downturn levels of about 2.8x. -- We expect earnings and funds from operations to gradually increase over the next two years because of recent cost reductions and slowly improving market conditions. -- We have raised the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-', reflecting our expectation that the company will continue to maintain credit metrics consistent with the higher rating. -- The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Mohawk will maintain credit metrics at or near current levels despite still weak end markets. Rating Action On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Mohawk Industries Inc. by one notch to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that Mohawk will maintain and improve credit metrics that are now consistent with a low investment-grade rating. Standard & Poor's economists are projecting housing starts to improve to 730,000 units and for unemployment to tick down to the mid 8% area by the end of 2012. We think these trends will result in gradually increasing demand for Mohawk's floor covering products, particularly as consumers and businesses begin to catch up with deferred carpet, and other flooring, replacements. Under our operating assumptions, we project Mohawk's sales will increase at about 5% in 2012 and EBITDA could reach $700 million, reducing total adjusted leverage to about 2.5x by the end of this year. Under our operating assumptions, we think Mohawk would produce over $100 million of free cash flow to reduce debt after capital expenditures of about $235 million. Furthermore, even if sales growth is less than our assumptions, we think Mohawk will maintain credit measures in a fairly narrow range with total adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 3x and funds from operations/debt of about 30%, both of which are consistent with our view of its "intermediate" financial risk (as our criteria define the term). We think Mohawk's earnings are poised to improve dramatically when housing and repair and remodeling markets begin a more robust recovery, probably in 2013 based on our economist's view of 990,000 housing starts by that time. Under this scenario, we think EBITDA could approach or exceed 2008's level of $800 million assuming high single-digit percentage sales increases. This could result in leverage declining to 2.0x or below by that time, assuming no debt financed acquisitions take place. For the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, Mohawk's total revenues increased 6.1% despite still soft residential construction and remodeling markets. The company's good operating performance is attributable to aggressive cost management and to gradually improving end markets. Commercial markets have experienced a higher level of office refurbishment and consumers are showing more confidence towards home improvements. Mohawk increased adjusted EBITDA 3.5% to $672 million despite approx. $200 million of raw material headwinds during the past year. The company did produce over $300 million of operating cash flow for the year and managed to reduce total debt (adjusted for operating leases) by nearly $100 million. As a result, year-end total adjusted debt/EBITDA was 2.8x versus 3.0x in the previous year. We expect that Mohawk will pursue acquisitions to grow and to further diversify its business beyond low growth North American markets, which currently constitutes about 82% of revenues. Our projection for 2012 does not take into account any acquisitions, but we would expect that any such activity would be accretive to earnings and would be financed in such a manner that Mohawk leverage would not exceed 4.5x and that leverage would drop to 3x or below in a relatively rapid time frame, given the company's healthy cash flows. The ratings on Mohawk Industries Inc. reflect what we view as the company's "satisfactory" business risk given its strong No. 2 position in the U.S. carpet and floor coverings market, a portfolio of well-recognized brands, vertically integrated operations, multiple distribution channels, and diverse customer base. These strengths are tempered by highly competitive and cyclical markets (subject to housing construction cycles and variable consumer discretionary spending), low operating margins in the carpet business and a majority of its sales from the residential sector. The ratings also reflect our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk profile driven by its prudent financial policies and reduced leverage. Mohawk is a total floor coverings company, providing one-stop shopping to its customers. The company has the No. 2 U.S. position in carpets and rugs behind market leader Shaw (unrated). Mohawk also holds the market leading position in the U.S. in the ceramic tile sector while also possessing an important position in the growing laminate flooring market. Liquidity We view Mohawk's liquidity to be "strong" under our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and availability under credit facilities) over the next 24 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $1.2 billion over the next 12 months, consisting of cash, funds from operations, and availability under its credit facilities. We estimate total uses in 2012 of approximately $325 million, including about $235 million in capital expenditures. -- Even if EBITDA fell by 30%, we believe sources would exceed uses by 1.2x. The company has liquidity in cash and availability under its $900 million revolving credit facility due on July 8, 2016. Mohawk's credit agreement requires compliance with a 3.75x net debt/EBITDA leverage covenant and a 3.0x interest coverage covenant. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Mohawk maintained significant cushion against both of these covenants. Under our assumptions, we think Mohawk will maintain 30% or more cushion against these requirements at all times. We do not expect the company to engage in any meaningful share repurchase activity nor to declare any dividends in the near term. While we do not expect any large acquisitions in the near term, we do expect Mohawk to expand its geographic diversity via acquisitions in the future. Should such activity take place, we expect the acquisition would be accretive to earnings and would be financed in such a manner that Mohawk leverage would decrease to 3x or less in a relatively rapid time frame. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that Mohawk will maintain and likely improve upon credit measures that are now in line with a low investment-grade rating. With our expectation that U.S. economy and housing markets (both new and remodeling activity) will gradually recover in 2012 and 2013, we expect Mohawk's credit measures will remain below adjusted leverage of 3x or less and FFO to debt of about 30%. While an upgrade would be considered unlikely in the near term given our view the company's satisfactory business risk profile, we would consider a positive rating action if Mohawk further diversified its geographic presence, improved still-thin operating margins to predownturn levels, and reduced leverage to 2.0x or less on a sustained basis. We could take a negative rating action if extreme raw material volatility or an unexpected decline in demand caused operating earnings to suffer, resulting in sustained leverage exceeding 3.5x. We could also downgrade the ratings if it assumed a more aggressive financial policy by doing large debt financed acquisitions or if it pursued debt financed share repurchases or aggressive expansion, resulting in leverage above the mid 3x range. Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Stable To From Mohawk Industries Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+ Recovery Rating NR 4