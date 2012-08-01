Overview -- We believe that U.S. oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company ATP Oil & Gas will post lower-than-expected production and operating cash flow numbers in the second quarter of 2012 because of various operational issues. -- We expect ATP's liquidity to have deteriorated since March 2012 and that it will become increasingly tighter in the next three months as the company faces large capital spending, royalty interests and bond interest payments in the next 90 days. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'CCC'. -- The outlook is negative and reflects the likelihood for a downgrade if the company is not able to resolve its looming liquidity shortfall. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on Houston-based ATP Oil & Gas Corp.